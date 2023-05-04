Redundant naval and defence equipment up for sale and destruction

Armscor’s specialist used equipment division – Defence Disposal Solutions (DDS) – has a tender out for the “sale and destruction” of ship spares and equipment as well as what it calls “various defence equipment”.

Notwithstanding this publication being informed the items/goods on offer in tender number E/2022/211 are scrap – obsolete and redundant items in the ship spares and “various defence equipment” – documentation makes it clear prospective bidders have to comply with the stipulations of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) before sale can be approved. “The successful bidder has to apply for destruction approval from the NCACC,” according to the DDS tender document. Further, once approved, destruction has to be done “in the presence of NCACC inspectorate”.

In addition to complying with South Africa’s conventional arms control regulations, prospective bidders also have to be BBBEE (broad-based black economic empowerment) compliant. They must also prove safety, health and environment legislation compliance.

The tender closes on 17 May with a DDS saying it is “open to everyone”.

Interested parties can contact Glynn Fortuin (073 711 0923) or Lionel Davids (061 559 1673) to view what’s on offer at Cape Town’s Wingfield naval stores depot for the unwanted maritime equipment or Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat for the “various defence equipment”.

The tender is the second recent DDS one dealing with the sale of redundant equipment following an April announcement seeking buyers for “spares” seemingly stored for SA Air Force (SAAF) Boeing 707s, decommissioned 16 years ago.