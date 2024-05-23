RDM offering military veterans training

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) is a company in the Defence Sector. It manages its BBBEE (Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment) scorecard within the guidelines of the Defence Charter. RDM acknowledges the important role played by Military Veterans in the liberation of South Africa. It is for this reason that RDM is committed to empowering these Veterans with practical skills and training that enables them to navigate their own livelihood better and be self-reliant.

For this reason, RDM invites Military Veterans registered companies and NPOs (non-profit organisations) to apply for the programme of Military Veterans training.

The following are skills that we assist with:

Plastering Painting Brick Laying Welding Electrical work Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Plumbing Poultry Basic Planting Other skills that we think can translate into immediate livelihood

Criteria for Application

A registered entity Military Veteran/s as director/s National or Provincial – with emphasis on Gauteng, KZN, NW, Limpopo, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Western Cape.

Work with accredited training providers in the above skills. Have established office(s). Have access to the list of Military Veterans who have a force number.

Closing Date: 07 June 2024

Please send your application to RDM. Send to the attention of Bilqees Abrahams

[email protected] for queries contact Bilqees on 021- 850 2827