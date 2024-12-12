RapidM upgrades its naval wideband modem and network controller

RapidM, a global leader in long-distance digital radio communication technology, has launched its latest naval communications products, the RM12 and the RC12. The new wideband data modem and controller companion products are the latest in a series that the company first produced 20 years ago.

The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Danie van Wyk, said the new RM12, a wideband modem for beyond-line-of-sight data communications, and the RC12, a platform for automatic repeat request functions, represent “the best one can offer” in such systems. These companion products are compliant with the latest NATO (STANAG) and the US Military Standard (MIL-STD) specifications in high frequency digital radio technology. Compliance with these standards ensures interoperability with existing communication infrastructures.

When connected to high frequency radios and external cryptographic equipment, the products allow reliable and secure data communications over long distances, even in degraded conditions where satellite signals are unavailable. Satellite signals and fixed infrastructure are especially vulnerable during conflicts.

Both the RM12 and the RC12 are software defined, and can allow naval forces, coast guards and other governmental and commercial organisations to communicate well beyond line-of-sight. Both products support a wide range of data services, including email, chat and internet protocol applications.

Designed to meet the needs of modern naval communication, the two products offer user data rates from 75 bps to 240 kbps across bandwidths ranging from 3 kHz to 48 kHz. The use of high-frequency wideband enhances communication security and reliability by protecting transmissions against both intentional and unintentional radio interference and interception. This also enables faster data transfer rates, which provide naval forces, especially those operating without reliable satellite coverage, with secure and reliable communication capabilities, said the company.

Van Wyk said RapidM is ready to ship the upgraded products to the company’s clients across the world. He reports a strong interest in both the wideband modem and the network controller from RapidM’s existing customer base, of end users as well as system integrators, radio makers and resellers.

As the technology in these dual-use products is based on the use of open standards to encourage interoperability between armed forces, there are no South African export controls that restrict their sale.