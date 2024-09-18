RapidM launching TacPoint situational awareness system at AAD 2024

RapidM, the Pretoria based global supplier of military grade digital radio network technology, is launching its TacPoint situational awareness application at AAD 2024.

The company said the TacPoint Situational Awareness Software, previously named CommandPoint, serves as “a self-contained field-portable digital view of the battlefield edge, revolutionising how company and platoon-level commanders perceive and interact with the battlefield.”

Since its launch at AAD eight years ago, RapidM’s CommandPoint map and communications software has been through a number of iterations, and while TacPoint has many similarities, there are improvements.

Touch-screen based versions of TacPoint, typically for use in command vehicles or in a tactical headquarters, but which can also be used on foot, can handle the situational awareness and communications requirements up to the level of a Brigade.

Key among the upgraded features in TacPoint, and the reason for its renaming, is one which allows commanders to simultaneously connect to both upper and lower echelon level radio communications networks. A connection to multiple networks facilitates the job of commanders in issuing instructions to units in the field while reporting to higher structures. Connections to two separate networks are established through the company’s various RT (radio telephony) modems.

The software also allows for the automatic route through of certain information, such as the position of friendly forces.

Apart from the ability to connect to multiple networks, upgrades in TacPoint include improved touch screens and map tools which allow a better visualisation experience.

The positions of friendly forces – the carriers of RapidM RT devices – can be viewed on TacPoint screens, along with other symbols showing reference spots, hostile forces, and the location of counter-insurgence reports. Alerts on the touch screens appear in the event of an attack or an emergency.

Operators can also use tools to create virtual perimeters or geo-fenced areas to define forbidden and safe zones. Pre-defined messages can be sent when an event occurs and any symbol on the screen can be tracked. Users can communicate through chat messages, emails, and file transfers. Template-based forms provide for reports on attacks, alerts, casevac and other activities. Secure voice calls are also possible to individuals or members of the group.

In order not to rely on an internet connection, cut down on the use of bandwidth and reduce the threat of service interruption from electronic warfare, RapidM’s suites of maps are available offline. TacPoint comes with an updated map set based on the latest satellite and geographic data information with a higher resolution than was available on earlier systems.

At AAD, Rapid M is demonstrating the ability of TacPoint to serve a command and control network at Brigade level. The system is taking in and displaying a data feed from a third-party radar network. RapidM is working on getting feeds from other sources, including video from unmanned aerial vehicles and satellites, into the TacPoint system.

RapidM’s intended market for TacPoint are military and security forces in countries which do not have their own battle management systems to integrate and acquire key information for commanders to make decisions in real time. Such systems require heavy budget outlays for high technology systems which may take years to reach adequate functionality.

Smaller armed forces still require situational awareness and command and control solutions. Karel Koster, RapidM’s Tactical Product Manager, said this could include certain African, Asian and South American countries. The company has also sold solutions to reserve military and security forces in a NATO country.

RapidM also sells its intellectual property in the software and components that make up its systems to countries that have their own battle management, command, control and intelligence systems. The company has had success in selling its RT modems to transport signals via radio networks for national battle management systems.