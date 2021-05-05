Public inquiry into Rheinmetall Denel Munition fatal incident underway

The inquiry appointed by the Department of Employment and Labour to investigate events leading to the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) fatal incident got underway this week, and will continue until Thursday.

The department ordered the establishment of a Section 32 inquiry to investigate violations of occupational health and safety (OHS).

The Rheinmetall Denel Munition fatal incident took place at Macassar in the Western Cape in 2018, when an explosion at the munitions plant led to the death of eight workers and injury of one worker.

The commission is hearing testimony from all interested parties as to what transpired on that fatal day on 3 September 2018.

Once the commission of inquiry has established what had happened, it will compile a report and send recommendations to the department’s Chief Inspector, who in turn will hand over the report to the National Prosecuting Authority for consideration in case there was negligence.







A total of 27 witnesses are lined-up to testify before the Section 32 inquiry.