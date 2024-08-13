PSiRA has revoked thousands of private security company registrations over non-compliance

In the wake of an illegal military training camp being shut down in White River, the Private Security industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has emphasised its oversight role, noting that it has carried out hundreds of thousands of inspections and shut down over 4 000 private security companies.

PSiRA CEO Manabela Chauke last week noted that the Authority continues “to work tirelessly to enforce compliance, conduct rigorous inspections, and take decisive actions against any entities found in violation of our regulations.”

Chauke further added that “[PSiRA] will continue to enhance our regulatory frameworks, increasing surveillance, and maintain close collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to prevent unlawful activities from taking root in our communities.”

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In PSiRA’s previous five-year medium-term activities, the authority was able to conduct over 220 000 inspections, resulting in 14 300 cases being referred to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for various contraventions. Through these “rigorous regulatory interventions”, over 4 200 individuals were arrested and over 3 400 criminal cases were finalised.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.