ProtectionWeb makes debut appearance at Securex 2024

ProtectionWeb, a premier news website for the security industry, is thrilled to announce its inaugural public appearance at Securex 2024 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

A newcomer to the security landscape, ProtectionWeb aims to collaborate with industry professionals, experts, and stakeholders to explore the latest advancements in security technology and solutions at the three-day event.

The website, www.protectionweb.co.za, launched in April, is a go-to resource for all those seeking comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in the security field.

“Our platform is here to bridge an important gap in the market by providing a centralised hub for the most up-to-date news, trends, and analysis in the security industry. We have been engaging with the attendees at Securex to demonstrate the exceptional value that ProtectionWeb brings to the table,” said ProtectionWeb Editor, Nivashni Nair.

She said ProtectionWeb has received an overwhelmingly positive reception since its launch.

“The enthusiasm and engagement from security professionals, decision-makers, and enthusiasts alike reaffirm the importance of our mission to provide timely and relevant news and insights to the industry. We are honoured to be recognised as a valuable resource in the security community and remain committed to delivering high-quality content that empowers our readers to stay informed.”

She said the support and feedback have inspired ProtectionWeb to continue striving to be the first with security news in South Africa.

“The South African security sector is seeing massive growth, in contrast to many other sectors that are taking economic strain. Relentless crime, a lack of capacity in the public security sector and better and cheaper technology are driving the security sector forward. ProtectionWeb is giving much-needed professional daily news coverage of this critical industry,” said Guy Martin, defenceWeb editor.

“Securex is the ideal platform from which to bring our sister publication to market, as it is Africa’s leading security and fire trade exhibition, and thus the perfect venue for engaging with key stakeholders in the security sector. Record turnout at Securex confirms not just our attendance but the growth of the security industry in South Africa,” he said.

Robert Mace, publisher of ProtectionWeb, said ProtectionWeb is well on the way to becoming the number one source for timely, trustworthy, and useful security-related information.

“Our intention is to make ProtectionWeb the gold standard for security news, much as we have made defenceWeb the leading online African defence news portal.”

“With ProtectionWeb, security professionals have access to news and analysis that will guide productive decision-making, and for companies, ProtectionWeb provides a visible platform to access South Africa’s security market.”

Contact:

Nivashni Nair

Editor, ProtectionWeb

[email protected]

0721813143

For advertising and sponsorship inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Contact:

Robert Mace

Publisher, ProtectionWeb

[email protected]

0824583599

About ProtectionWeb

ProtectionWeb is a premium online security news publication, providing current and emerging news and insights on security affairs in South Africa. Established in 2024, we offer a consolidated source of news, information, research, and insight for professionals, specialists, media, and the general public. Our focus audience includes key opinion formers and decision-makers in the security sector, security professionals, government, businesses, and the public.

Our news products include daily security news on our website, a weekly no-cost newsletter delivered to your inbox, relevant industry events, social media updates, and videos. Our team of experienced journalists and analysts work hard to bring you the most accurate and relevant news and insights on security in South Africa. Join our community today and stay informed on the latest developments in your industry!

For companies, ProtectionWeb provides a visible platform to access South Africa’s security market. Our products include advertising, sponsorships and content marketing.