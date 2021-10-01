Programme announced for SA Radar Interest Group conference

As the biennial Radar Conference date of 20 October fast approaches, the full programme has been published by the South African Radar Interest Group (SARIG), illuminating the topics up for discussion under the theme ‘Radar for Society’.

Among those presenting will be Fraunhofer’s Professor Daniel O’Hagan, who will be looking at the use of emerging illuminators for passive radar. Peralax, which has also done extensive work on passive radar, will be exploring the topical issue of drone detection – Armscor’s Vatha Soxujwa will also present on this topic.

Dr Stephen Paine from the University of Cape Town (UCT) will provide an overview of radar projects at UCT while Professor Peter de Villiers and Dr Allan de Freitas from the University of Pretoria will discuss data fusion for wildlife surveillance and border safeguarding.

Another programme highlight will be presenters from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) looking at a study on bistatic synthetic aperture radar for close to shore maritime domain awareness.

The theme of the virtual conference, to be held via Microsoft Teams, was chosen based on the fact that Radar is now ubiquitous and everyone is benefiting from it, the organisers said.

The last SARIG conference was held in 2019 with the theme of ‘Radar in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)’.

SARIG held its first radar conference in October 2015 and its second in November 2017. SARIG is a not-for-profit organisation established to further the cause of radar in South Africa. Since its inception in 2008, SARIG organized the 75th anniversary of Radar in South Africa conference in 2014 whereby 150 people attended, and in 2015 SARIG organized an international Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Radar conference which saw more than 220 people attending from all over the world.

To Register for the conference, follow the link https://sarigconf2021. eventbrite.com. The Microsoft Teams meeting link will be provided after successful registration.

For more information please visit the SARIG webpage https://sarig.org.za or contact [email protected]

Full details of the conference can be found below.