Pierce Manufacturing Advances Industry Standards with the Mavtech Group’s Tyre Pressure Control System (CTIS)

A leader in fire emergency response vehicle innovation, Pierce Manufacturing is renowned for their industry-leading designs, technologies, and cutting-edge systems. Understanding the critical role tyre performance plays in next generation emergency response, the company has partnered with the Mavtech Group to integrate their state-of-the-art Tyre Pressure Control Systems (TPCS) into their esteemed fleet of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) trucks.

When addressing emergency situations, specifically those in and around airport environments, having a reliable Tyre Pressure Control System that can quickly and effectively adapt to varied conditions can mean the difference between seconds in response time. ARFF vehicles have a highly specialized design with unique attributes that enable them to respond to critical situations like aircraft, terminal, and off-airport emergencies. Because of the risks associated with these types of events, the NFPA sets an even higher standard for acceleration for ARFF vehicles.

By incorporating Mavtech’s TPCS into the ARFF Striker 4×4, 6×6 and 8×8 designs, Pierce Manufacturing enhances the vehicles response time, safety, efficiency and overall performance capabilities by allowing firefighters to dynamically adjust tyre pressure for optimal stability and traction during high-speed and offroad responses. Oshkosh Airport Products’ Striker 8×8 for example, reaches 80 kph (50 Mph) in less than 20 seconds with fewer emissions while exceeding NFPA, ICAO and EU standards.

This recent collaboration between Pierce Manufacturing and the Mavtech Group underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence within the emergency vehicle industry. By integrating Mavtech’s Tyre Pressure Control Systems into their fleet, Pierce Tankers are equipped to deliver unparalleled performance, ensuring that firefighters can respond to emergencies with the utmost confidence and efficiency, saving lives in urban areas as well as busy airports.

Mavtech Group, an international leader in the development of Tyre Pressure Control Systems, provides a wide array of fully automated, semi-automated and manual systems, as well as custom solutions for emergency, defence, agriculture, road freight and mining vehicles. With over 30 years of experience developing cutting-edge vehicle engineering control solutions, the company, along with Pierce Manufacturing, continues to pave the way in the evolution of vehicle safety.