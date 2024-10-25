Participants gearing up for African Security Symposium Twenty 2024 next month

Next month, heads of intelligence from the African Union’s Committee of Intelligence And Security Services (CISSA), Chiefs of Police from Interpol, and defence officials will convene in Lusaka, Zambia, for the third annual African Security Symposium (ASEC) Twenty.

ASEC Twenty is a unique intimate event that welcomes just twenty global technology solution providers to present their technology and services privately from customised hotel suites to senior officials from over 22 African countries. This audience includes Chiefs of Military Intelligence, Ministries of Defence/Interior, Director Generals of National Security, Inspectors/Commissioners of Police, Anti-corruption, ICT regulators and many more.

The event offers participants an opportunity to present/explore available capabilities of advanced security technologies, in a safe, structured and enjoyable atmosphere, furthering the African continent’s efforts for long-term peace, stability and development through public-private partnerships, the organisers said.

ASEC Twenty 2024 takes place at the Marriott Ciêla Resort & Spa in Lusaka between 12 and 15 November. Some of the companies that will be participating include intelligence solutions providers SS8 and ClearTrail Technologies. Countries being represented include Botswana, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Namibia, Rwanda, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe and of course Zambia. The event will be in cooperation with the Zambia SIS.

Previous ASEC Twenty events have been held in Kigali, Rwanda (2023), and Nairobi, Kenya (2022). They are sister events to the African Security Symposium conference, which will next year mark its twelfth edition.

Focussing on public-private partnerships (PPPs) across the security and defence sectors, ASEC 2025 will take place at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa between 10 and 12 June 2025, offering three days of high-level discussions, networking, social functions, an exhibition, workshops, and ASEC’s revered 1-2-1 (public/private sector) matchmaking meetings with regional Government, Heads of Police, Defence, the UN, US Military and NGO stakeholders.

Watch ASEC 2024’s post-event video here.

To find out more, contact [email protected] or +44 (0) 20 3817 5346 now!