Paramount launches Fusion Cell to enhance African border security

Paramount has officially unveiled its Fusion Cell integrated intelligence solution, able to rapidly gather, analyse, and disseminate actionable intelligence across national, regional and local stakeholders in order to secure Africa’s borders.

Fusion Cell integrates military, intelligence, law enforcement and other agencies’ resources into a unified, agile network, facilitating real-time intelligence sharing, enhancing decision-making processes, and boosting operational efficiency, Paramount said.

“By bringing together diverse capabilities, Fusion Cells enable African governments to counter sophisticated adversaries endangering not only national security but also peace and development across the continent,” the company said, with challenges including transnational terrorism, cross-border conflicts, and illicit trafficking.

Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President of Paramount stated: “We are deeply committed to supporting Africa’s journey towards enhanced border security. With decades of on-the-ground experience, we offer operationally relevant and cost-effective turnkey solutions supported by finance packages for governments tailored to African threats.

“Our advanced surveillance systems, military vehicles, and specialised training programmes optimise performance in challenging environments. Through strategic partnerships, we are building a future of stronger, more secure African borders and foster long-term stability.”

Ichikowitz added: “Serving as central hubs for leaders across national, regional, and local levels, Fusion Cells facilitate the exchange of best practices and innovative ideas. Fusion Cells support current missions, such as counter-insurgency operations whilst also driving long-term stability by fostering multi-agency cooperation.

“Fusion Cells are designed to be adaptable and mission-focused, with clear objectives and a collaborative mentality. As the threats evolve, so too must the Fusion Cells. These units integrate representatives from diverse departments, forming elastic teams that innovate and share insights quickly. Whether co-located or virtually connected, Fusion Cells bring key stakeholders together to fuse data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline units with the information they need to act swiftly and effectively.”

Paramount exhibited its Fusion Cell at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition where Danny Moffatt, Training & Capability Development Lead at Paramount, explained that Fusion Cell gives total control of information for efficient use of intelligence and surveillance resources for responsible and unified command and control.

He said multiple information sources can be integrated depending on customer requirements, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), camera feeds, airborne surveillance imagery etc. Fusion Cell sensors can include radar, electro-optical systems, cellular interceptors, electronic intelligence/communications intelligence (ELINT/COMINT) systems, ground sensors, sonar, acoustics and drones.

Communications networks can include satellite, HF, VHF, UHF, microwave, and GSM systems. These can be integrated with man-portable, vehicle, container, vessel, UAV, aircraft and satellite platforms that feed into mobile, deployable or fixed command centres.