Paramount donate face visors to Gauteng health workers

Paramount Group has donated 1 000 face visors to Gauteng’s health department as it continues to support health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Paramount on 7 July said it is also sponsoring the Gauteng Awards celebrating health workers and organisations that have made a significant contribution to the province’s fight against the coronavirus.

“The company will further announce the launch the Heroes for Health Prize in a move that will celebrate health workers and ordinary South Africans who played an exceptional role in improving the health and wellbeing of their fellow citizens. The Prize will be awarded on a quarterly basis,” Paramount said.

Recipients of the Gauteng Health Awards include Professor Feroza Motara of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, the developer of the ‘Intubox’ which is produced by Paramount Group. This is a protective enclosure around the head and chest of patients, helping to limit contact with patients during intubation, extubation and aerolising procedures.

“When the pandemic first reached the African continent, Paramount Group rapidly transformed its operations, shifting from manufacturing aerospace technologies to medical protective gear to help protect doctors, nurses, police and soldiers on South Africa’s frontline,” the company said.

“From its manufacturing facilities to the deployment of its highly-skilled engineers and technicians, to the CO2 laser-cutting production of intuboxes and innovative facial-visors, and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Department of Health, Steve Biko Hospital, Kalefong Hospital, Linksfield Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, SANDF, SA Police Services, as but examples, Paramount Group has made available all of its resources to bolster the country’s response to the outbreak.”

Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President of Paramount Group, stated: “The COVID-19 crisis has tested the resiliency of our communities, our spirits and our hopes for a brighter future for South Africa. We are privileged to play a lead role in supporting and thanking those who have put their personal welfare aside for the sake of our citizens’ health and safety. Paramount Group will continue manufacturing and distributing the personal protective equipment (PPE) we have donated today, and we are committed to adopting and deploying new and exciting technological innovations moving forward to ensure our country’s future is safeguarded”.

The company has additionally provided food relief to the Embassies of Ghana, Mozambique and Zambia respectively as part of its efforts to support neighbouring Sub Saharan African countries afflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including their citizens currently struggling and stranded in South Africa.

South Africa has recently reported record new daily coronavirus infections. The country has the most cases in Africa to-date, with some 200 000 infections.







The Gauteng province in particular hit a milestone of 42,881 coronavirus infections as of July 1st, with Gauteng’s Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku, projecting that the number of coronavirus cases in the province alone may increase dramatically over the next few months, exceeding 120 000 cases by the end of July.