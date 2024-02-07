OTT partners with Saudi Arabia’s Rakaa Security and Military Supplies

OTT Technologies and ADG Mobility, part of the OTT Group of South Africa, have announced a partnership with Rakaa Security and Military Supplies of Saudi Arabia at the World Defence Show (WDS) 2024.

Integral to the partnership is a commitment to develop innovative and practical solutions to align with and enable the Kingdom’s Saudi 2030 vision. As Rakaa Security and Military Supplies states: “We provide strategic advice and a roadmap to help our new partners in the Saudi market.”

With almost 70 years of collective military vehicle development and global support experience, OTT Technologies and ADG Mobility came together during 2021, along with LMT Products, to create the OTT Group – the largest 100% privately-owned military vehicle development and manufacturing entity in Southern Africa.

Rakaa Security and Military Supplies specialises in the delivery of security and military equipment to all Saudi government agencies, including various branches of the armed forces and police.

The company aims to remain at the forefront of the continuous economic changes in the Kingdom and the Gulf region, as well as on a global level.

Under this partnership, the South African group envisages transfer of technology and growth of its Saudi partner. This will be achieved through new ‘clean sheet’ programme developments to specific end-user requirements.

Additionally, the partnership is set to embark on service life extension plans such as upgrades and the localisation of upgrade services and support for legacy equipment, as well as supply, support. and local manufacture of some existing tried-and-tested vehicles.

Dr Stefan Nell, group managing director of the OTT Group, said each one of the constituent companies brings significant designs and experience, “providing not only innovative design and development capabilities, but also battle-proven products already in service in the international market, notably in the Middle East region.”

The companies in the partnership have complementary skill sets that include engineering, simulation, prototype development, and advanced automotive and destructive testing.

Furthermore, they have capabilities in industrialisation and manufacturing, as well as an after-market support network coupled with their advanced manufacturing reputation.

With a well established manufacturing record over many decades, the OTT Group has a strong customer base with hundreds of specialised and mine-protected vehicles operational in conflict areas around the world.

The group said the vehicles on offer are purpose-designed and built with the highest levels of protection as certified in international blast and ballistic tests.

The vehicles also meet the exceptional high mobility challenges in the typical Middle East region where sustained 50 degree C ambient conditions occur. Driveline and cooling systems have been fully signed off, above and beyond these requirements, by the respective engine and transmission OEMS.

OTT Technologies is one of only three companies worldwide with a UN long-term agreement (LTA) for MRAP vehicles. Moreover, some of the company’s latest vehicles have received accolades for having performed exceptionally well during gruelling UAE summer trials.

ADG Mobility has “formidable” design, development and testing capabilities, coupled with many significant global partnerships. Its product development experience ranges from multiple 4×4, 6×6 and numerous third-party 8×8 solutions.

Republished with permission from Times Aerospace. This article first appeared in the WDS 2024 show daily publication – the original version can be found here.