Organisers note positive industry turnout for Securex 2022

Nearly 10 000 visitors attended the 2022 edition of Securex South Africa and the co-located A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo 2022 trade shows a month ago after a two year break due to Covid-19.

The organisers said the exhibitions, which ran from 31 May to 2 June at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, drew in more than 8 300 visitors over the three-day period, and featured over 200 exhibitors.

“It has been a long two years since we’ve been able to hold larger live events and exhibitions in South Africa, so 2022 was a landmark year for these trade shows in many ways,” said Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions. “Not only was it the first year since 2019 that we were able to bring Securex, A-OSH Expo and Facilities Management Expo back to the industry after a two-year hiatus, but we were also able to introduce the very first Firexpo, focusing exclusively on fire-related products and services.

“As Africa’s biggest security exhibition, we were extremely proud to celebrate 29 years of Securex this year, with its continued focus on all elements of the security sector, from physical and retail security to access control, vehicle and personnel tracking, cybersecurity and more, while A-OSH marked more than a decade of being Africa’s leading occupational health and safety expo.

“The show floor was buzzing over the three-day period, and it was clear, for both visitors and exhibitors, that the industry was more than ready to re-engage and reconnect on an in-person basis.”

While there was a very small drop in visitor numbers comparatively with the 2019 figures, reflecting the same trend already seen this year both locally and globally, the quality of visitors across the board was still extremely high, the organisers said.

“Securex, in particular, attracted a high ratio of purchasing decision-makers and influencers, at 82.9% of those attending,” Anderson said.

The four trade shows also brought in a number of visitors from outside South Africa’s borders, with a good turnout from neighbouring African countries in particular. “Securex drew in many visitors from Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Ghana and Eswatini, as well as Angola, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, and Madagascar. Attendees from further afield hailed from across Europe, the US and more.”

Visitors’ reasons for attending highlighted that exhibitions continue to be a powerful sales, marketing, and general business platform. On the Securex side, 71.8% of visitors came to the show expressly to source new products and solutions, with 18.8% wanting to view technologies showcased by local manufacturers and distributors.

“It’s clear that this type of live event is now more important than ever in terms of building face-to-face connections and relationships, as well as allowing for a first-hand experience of new offerings,” Anderson said.







Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo will return from 6 to 8 June 2023 at Gallagher Convention Centre.