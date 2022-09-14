Opinion: Finding what’s “real” in defence portfolio committee presentations

Pretoria-based James Kerr heads up Orion Consulting and provides, among others, management, marketing, pricing and strategic planning services to industry sectors including the South African defence industry.

Looking at recent defenceWeb reports and the Armscor presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV), he asks – as a proposal writer – how does one establish what’s real, what’s on the wish list and what is said to satisfy parliamentarians?

His asks of an August PCDMV meeting, “can one really believe what’s put forward or is the proverbial pinch of salt needed?”

Kerr writes: “Recent defenceWeb articles referencing the Armscor presentation to the PCDMV and the actual presentation from the Parliamentary Research Unit – Defence Circular make for interesting reading. The question is can we really believe what has been put forward to the PCDMV or is a massive heap of salt required?

“As one who writes proposals, I like to be a bit liberal with the truth at times to make a point in convincing a potential customer. It is all in the art of selling. Just don’t get caught out.”

Referencing Armscor’s intention to act as a prime contractor for the South African defence industry, he writes, “The noble Armscor aspiration to be the prime mission supplier to the world on behalf of the SA defence industry (SADI) reads, inter alia they ‘will manage the integration and final delivery of required systems to prospective foreign clients’. This is on a government-to-government basis using sub-systems contracted to local industry.

“Beside understanding who would readily give technical inputs without going after the proposal themselves, one wonders how Armscor would facilitate, never mind fund, generation of these proposals. Generating a proposal is significantly different from generating RFPs and evaluating inputs. Maybe this would let Armscor understand what industry experiences for generating complex proposals. I hope the international leads also ask Armscor to resubmit a new proposal after validity lapses. Not just once. Let’s try three or four times before the international entity calls off the opportunity due to lack of funds.

“Good idea but the devil is in the detail. Thanks to Richard Young for implying this saying in defenceWeb comments related to the next element of the Armscor presentation, namely Hoefyster being revived.

“Hoefyster can be revived ‘if’ certain conditions are met. Let’s look at the conditions Armscor and Denel deem feasible for a bit of reality experienced in SADI.

“First condition: ‘End-User agreement on waiving of non-compliance to identified specifications’. Armscor does not readily apply this to non-Denel suppliers. The Armscor executive is filled with legal experience and they step through a number of legal hoops to force SADI members to pay for non-compliance or being late. For Hoefyster, the SANDF must now suddenly reduce user requirements to satisfy underperformance of SoCs (State-owned companies). This requires a political solution, so let’s give Armscor and Denel the benefit of the doubt. Phase 1 completion could be a go due to political support.

“Second condition: ‘Suppliers willing to supply required sub-systems and components’. Willing buyer, willing seller applies. This reminds me of an input one company I assisted received from an Armscor entity. 100% upfront payment before task can be executed. If it is good for Armscor to SADI roleplayers, it will be good for suppliers to Denel. I suppose we should ask Saab for the consequences of supply without payment on a Hoefyster contractual item. So, Phase 1 completion can be a go, but it is dependent on condition three being satisfied, while understanding it is a supplier’s market for forcing terms of offering services.

“Third condition: ‘Availability of sufficient working capital to continue with the project’. Government has stated no bail outs. According to a defenceWeb article, Denel has boldly stated it does not need a bail out as it is restructuring into a leaner business entity. Denel is selling off non-core assets. We read headlines like medical aid windfall pays for salaries. Next/soon, we will read Denel Optronics and Denel Munitions shares provide working capital windfall for arrears projects (remember the late penalties). Not great use of real fund generating assets. So, let’s stop the loss for one, maybe two years. Then it is more of the same, only from a weaker asset basis. This sounds like business principles that will lead to lots of sweating in future. Of course, Armscor is also asked to revisit contract terms more favourable to Denel cash flow. So, Phase 1 completion could be a go with restructuring windfalls and the new Armscor contract terms, but is dependent on condition four being satisfied.

“Fourth condition: Denel succeeding with in-sourcing of required personnel. ‘Succeeding’ seems to be the operative word here. The presentation states the cost to insource these resources has been factored in. I assume the factor of π has been used in terms of cost and schedule time. As with condition two, it is a supplier’s market for forcing terms of offering services. This is keeping in mind these would more than likely be resources previously involved in the programme. So, these are most probably resources that could not get the project out in the first 15 years. We do know vehicle hardware in the main exists. Pity, or I could steer Denel in the direction of either Ben Jansen’s Tiyaga Group if the ex-LMT team at ADG Mobility does not offer platform level support. Keep in mind the ADG Mobility team successfully designed and supplied the Al Wahash 8×8 platform for the Calidus Group within 24 months to completed testing. These dynamic resources are most probably not really the plan though. So, this means the turrets are still the problem. A portion of turret resources started a new company with some nice solutions. The Denel solution is in-sourcing, so I doubt this now independent team would be considered. So, Phase 1 completion can be a go as there are willing resources in the market, but it is dependent on condition three being satisfied, while understanding it is a supplier’s market for forcing terms of offering services.

“We now see the Hoefyster, and unfortunately greater Denel, doom loop. Availability of sufficient working capital to continue with the project. Funding is just not visible in the presentation or in the subsequent defenceWeb Denel article that indicated working capital available to October 2022 only. So, this would be the end of the project. Ring fenced funds or not. The SANDF is left crying if they relax condition one.

“The ray of sunshine in the Armscor presentation is Intellectual Property Exploitation. Here again the devil will be in the detail of the following broad statement in the presentation: ‘The IP Exploitation Strategy takes into consideration the provisions of section 217 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 by enabling all stakeholders to participate in a fair, equitable, transparent and competitive manner’. I expect local entities that could really exploit this IP are going to be excluded for various non-competitive reasons.

“I hope the PCDMV have the wherewithal to interrogate what was put before them.

“Sweat the DoD generated IP. Get this into non-state owned SADI hands as quickly as possible. Give it to all entities willing to put forward a business case. Any returns are welcome as the IP could generate new opportunities.

“Foreign sales are going to be difficult to realise for Armscor. I would rather suggest Armscor expands on core business and asks government to mandate them to become the SA security sector (SANDF, SA Police Service, Intelligence, Border Force and DEFF coastal protection) solution acquisition entity. Government needs to monitor entities using Armscor facilities. As stated in a previous opinion piece, examine merging Denel Integrated System Solutions into Armscor for technical integrated system of system capability. They (Armscor and Denel) are then positioned to be the asset and facility management entity for the entire SA security sector.

“Hoefyster supply in its current form is dead. Recontract to private local entities to complete project over a new ten-year term. There is an opportunity for an SA supplied vehicle platform expanding out of the APC mould with the armoured vehicle cluster approach in a Level 5 local industry development programme. This gives companies support to open a new segment of the international supply market. Maybe even use two or more supplier solutions to meet to requirement. Denel can then repurpose the Patria platforms for specialist roles.







“In the meantime, upgrade Ratels as suggested in the Aerospace and Defence Master Plan as indicated by Armscor to government earlier in the year. Just do the Ratel upgrade now!”