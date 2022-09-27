Opinion: AAD success all-round

The 2022 edition of the African Aerospace & Defence (AAD) exhibition took place between 21-25 September and by all accounts it seems to have been a success all round for all who participated.

It was great to attend as a trade visitor as there were no commitments and people were open for discussions.

It is always in the informal discussions that one picks up the undercurrents of the real thoughts and this was a mixed bag. The lack of defence acquisition budget is a major talking point that is forcing export focus, which is looking more positive. The NCACC approval process did obviously come up. The Glass-Half-Full team was slightly more prevalent than the Glass-Half-Empty grouping.

I must start with the massive positivity projected by Team Denel. The Denel shareholder was visible, obviously if you could see past the ring of protection. What is that all about? The previous president of Botswana is not even as solidly shielded as a South African minister. The positive element is that it seems as though Denel have packaged a strategy that the company can get behind. Some people see a more integrated approach into the future with the rest of industry, while others project that same old “me, myself and I” approach in relation to the future Denel. It would be interesting to see what the final approved strategy option is. Funding is the “elephant in the room” discussion, plus a bit of realism in attracting the resources required to execute the details of the strategy. One non-Denel person did remind me that the best people do exit first. So how does one attract this expertise back to the company? Nevertheless, positive body language was good to see. Good Luck Denel.

The rise of the South African private defence industry co-operation was very apparent. First place for this approach must go to the DCD Springbok Command Variant. The banner related to the vehicle is a testimony to this approach. The landward business elements seem to be pulling towards showing the capabilities for integrated total solutions. This shows that the South African defence industry (SADI) is ready for delivering complex mission systems. This may tie into the Denel approach of working in a more integrated approach with industry. The private SADI is positioned to unlock defence IP.

Strong groupings have occurred since the previous AAD. The true potential of the Hensoldt South Africa grouping is coming to the fore. This grouping (Hensoldt Optronics and GEW) shows synergy of creating a focused sensor house that can offer way more mission system capability than was possible as individual entities. Our SA capability to supply non-ITAR and non-BAFA is strengthened, while also unlocking the EU market. The Quadome Land Radar is such an example of SA innovation. The OTT Group also brings three synergistic elements together (OTT Technologies, LMT Products and ADG Mobility) in a competitive landward solution space. This was a second private landward entity showing the capability to offer integrated total solutions. The mission system elements were varied across the products on the OTT Group display. The updated Ratel on display shows a logical interim solution to cover the Badger gap for the short term. A third grouping that was expected, but not formally announced, was the Reutech – Etion grouping. The product compatibility was evident when looking at both stands next to each other. This new grouping may be positioning to not only unlock the Communication, Navigation and Sensor (CNS) domain, but also position to cover the Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4IRS) domain. All three of these new groupings are positioned to be major system of system integrators. Armscor and SANDF take note!

The low-key approach of some of the major previous exhibitors was interesting. AAD is a marketing exercise. Some of the larger players placed focus on getting people into a more comfortable environment away from the crowds. Not much need for a stall. SAAB, Airbus and Rheinmetall Denel Munitions focused on the chalets. The Paramount stand was way less flash than previous iterations of AAD. The business is done in the chalet anyway.

Milkor has taken over from Paramount with the large flash stand with new toys. The impressive new UCAV from Milkor shows what can be done. I can’t wait for it to fly and show its weapon delivery capability. Great potential.

It is also interesting to see who is not at a show. Very limited EU, UK and US participation. Granted that there was a competing show in the UK. No BAE Systems, Leonardo, Thales, or Lockheed Martin. All previous large exhibitors. Then there are the smaller local sub-system suppliers. Some suppliers have integrated systems with multiple display systems around the halls, while others are just not putting a presence at the show. Maybe this frees the team up to interact with other exhibitors without having to maintain a stand. The biggest local no-show seems to be Incomar. Maybe I just missed this stand.

There was an interesting foreign contingent at the show. There is a changing dynamic visible. Turkey, India and China have impressive stands. Understandably, the Russian stand was a bit smaller this year. What is apparent is that the newer generation foreign contingent is not keen on getting products to AAD. Models just don’t generate as much interest as the real thing. This is also a function of the lack of competitive procurement opportunities in the region.

For me, the most exciting thing is seeing the new exhibitors. There were quite a few. A number of people seem to have been forced to make the jump into the entrepreneurial pool. Without the shows like AAD, it would be difficult to think that in the SADI environment we now have at least six remote weapon system supplier entities. Each of them is making an impact. There were quite a few demonstration models capable of integrating weapons from 7.62 mm to 30 mm guns and sensors across a wide spectrum. Once you have tasted a bit of entrepreneurial success, it is difficult to get back into the corporate environment. Many of these entities are formed by the first-to-leave brigade that still want to stay in the country. A big shout out to all of these companies. This adds excitement and vibrancy to the shows.

There were many products on display for the local military practitioners. The SANDF stands were very well presented, hopefully enticing the next generation of soldiers. It would still be nice to see more locally developed products on these displays in the coming years.

What is positive to see is that the Minister of Defence is actively interested in what SADI as a whole can offer. The minister did interact with quite a number of role players. Pity about the president being otherwise engaged and the lack of budget. Let’s see if the execution of the Aerospace & Defence Master Plan and the delayed Defence Lekgotla can assist in unlocking further potential with the Minister of Defence’s support.

The sound of jet engines and rotors over Pretoria was welcome, as was the simulated battle explosions and rumbling mobility demonstrations. Well done Team AAD Expo and congratulations to defenceWeb for keeping everyone informed with the daily newletters.

SADI is still strong.







Written by James Kerr, Orion Consulting CC, which provides Market Entry Strategy and Bid & Proposal services to the Aerospace & Defence related industry and assists international SME mission system product suppliers to gain traction in South Africa. Kerr has assisted various companies to enter, or expand footprint in, the defence industry with air, land and naval systems. He also served as a navigator, and completed an engineering degree, while in the South African Air Force for 13 years.