NUMSA workers picket outside Denel over salaries

Members of the National Metalworkers Union of South Africa (NUMSA) are picketing outside Denel offices in Irene, Centurion, today over the fact that they have not received any salary increases over the last five financial years.

NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said workers at Denel had been exposed to painful salary cutbacks, which financially and psychologically affected many employees.

“Workers at Denel have suffered unbelievable cruelty at the hands of management and the former minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan. Their actions are driven by government’s desire to privatise the entity, and this process has resulted in immense suffering for workers. The Government National Unity (GNU) is continuing along the same vein.”

NUMSA Deputy General Secretary Mbuso Ngubane said that workers at Denel are not prepared to compromise on their demand of a 15% increase. They have already made far too many sacrifices in order to save the company, he said.

Denel in a statement said it “takes note of the demonstration by organised labour (NUMSA) taking place at the Irene Campus. Organised labour stated that they would like to express their unhappiness with the progress of the annual substantive wage negotiations process. Denel has granted permission for NUMSA to demonstrate in terms of normal engagement protocols. This is a good faith process between the parties with an expected duration of two hours after which employees will revert back to their workplaces.”

The company added that management has been having engagements with organised labour to discuss issues of concern and progress. “Management reiterates its commitment to maintain good relations with labour unions that represent employees of the company. The Board and Management continues to work to stabilise the financial position and grow the company for our country. Management will continue to engage with all stakeholders.”