Nigeria strengthens Chinese defence partnership with NORINCO visit

As part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic defence manufacturing base, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle, hosted a high-level delegation from China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

The 18 March engagement underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) into a globally competitive hub for indigenous defence manufacturing.

The delegation, led by Tian Bei, Deputy General Manager of NORINCO’s Africa-America Department, engaged with Nigerian officials as part of ongoing military-industrial collaborations initiated in 2024. This partnership aims to bolster Nigeria’s defence capabilities through comprehensive technology transfer, advanced training and capacity-building, and increased local content in defence manufacturing, the Office of the Minister of State for Defence said in a statement.

Matawalle reaffirmed Nigeria’s resolve to achieve operational autonomy in defence production. “Our doctrine is clear: Nigeria must attain self-reliance in defence production. We are open to serious partners who are ready to respect our sovereignty, transfer critical technology, and build genuine local capacity,” he stated during the meeting.

The collaboration aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which prioritises national security, local industrial development, and reduced dependence on foreign military equipment. NORINCO’s involvement is expected to deliver decisive outcomes, including the modernisation of defence technologies and infrastructure necessary for DICON’s transformation.

Matawalle emphasized that the Ministry of Defence stands ready to support credible initiatives aimed at positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for military hardware production. He expressed optimism about DICON’s future role in exporting military capabilities and reducing reliance on imported materials.

The Nigeria-NORINCO defence partnership focuses on three critical areas:

Technology Transfer: Enhancing local manufacturing infrastructure to produce advanced military hardware.

Capacity Building: Providing specialized training for Nigerian personnel to strengthen technical expertise.

Indigenous Content Integration: Increasing local inputs in the development of defence systems to foster sustainability.

NORINCO has already contributed significantly to Nigeria’s defence landscape by supplying platforms such as VT-4 main battle tanks and CS/VP3 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, which have bolstered counter-insurgency operations.

This engagement reflects Nigeria’s broader strategy to diversify its defence partnerships beyond traditional Western suppliers. By collaborating with NORINCO, Nigeria aims to achieve self-sufficiency in military production while addressing pressing security challenges posed by armed banditry and insurgencies.

Matawalle highlighted that achieving self-reliance would reduce annual procurement costs and strengthen national security. Efforts are underway to produce steel materials locally for ammunition manufacturing, bridging existing gaps in raw material imports.

Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has made significant strides toward revitalizing its defence industry. The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Bill, signed into law in 2023, empowers DICON to operate subsidiaries and ordnance factories while establishing a research institute dedicated to technological advancements.