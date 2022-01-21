New group chief executive for Paramount

Steve Griessel is the new group chief executive officer of global aerospace and technology company, the Paramount Group.

He moved into the new position with “immediate effect” a statement this week said. He was previously chief executive of Paramount USA, the US subsidiary of privately owned Paramount.

“Griessel is a proven leader with a strong business vision who demonstrated his ability to bring people together and achieve results in highly competitive markets. The opportunity ahead for Paramount is vast and to seize it we must continue to innovate and deliver world-leading technologies and solutions to our customers,” was part of Paramount founder Ivor Ichikowitz’ welcome to his new top man.

“Paramount Group is a unique organisation; its ethos is based on extreme agility and innovation. It is not a typical manufacturing or engineering company and requires a unique style of leadership and business acumen. We are fortunate to have someone of Griessel’s calibre and experience to lead Paramount Group globally.”

In turn, Griessel said it was an honour to become Group CEO.

“We are at an important milestone in our evolution as we further globalise operations and expand our network of strategic partnerships with governments and major corporations around the world. This leadership role is critical as Paramount continues to evolve by entering new markets and expanding its innovations and technologies to take advantage of a substantially increasing global market for our products and services,” the statement has him saying.

“Over the last 27 years, Paramount Group experienced exceptional growth and success. I had the distinct privilege in my previous role of working closely with the Paramount family; I know their passion and commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and customer-focused solutions.

“Together with my professional and experienced executive team, I will focus on setting up the business to meet Paramount’s global ambitions. I am confident we will continue to build strong industrial partnerships around the world through our portable production model and support governments in meeting economic development objectives. I look forward to being part of a world-class team that delivers future-proof technologies and solutions to customers, invests in its people by developing talented professionals into leaders and plays its part to improve the communities in which it operates.”

Griessel is, according to the statement, a South African born global business executive who served as chief executive of several companies in South Africa and the US, including two public companies, and brings more than 30 years of business leadership and senior management experience to the Paramount group.







He will provide strategic, financial and operational leadership and work closely with the board of directors, shareholders and senior leadership team.