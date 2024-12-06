New board of directors for Armscor

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet approved a new board of directors for the State-owned defence acquisition and project management company, Armscor, at its December meeting.

Phillip Dexter is replaced as chairman by Dr Lesiba Alex Mahapa. Open source information has it he was at the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) and the SA Police Service (SAPS) with all told more than 20 years of service in the public sector. Academically he has PhD and Masters degrees in the psychology of education as well as a higher education diploma, a secondary teaching diploma and a post-graduate diploma in labour law.

Eight other new board members were named by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, when she briefed media this week. They are Maki Ndlovu as deputy chair and members Peta Mashinini, Zane Cleophas, Masande Booi, Raymond Vokwana, Dr Elsie Molokwane, Mmathabo Sukati and Ntshengedzeni Tshivhase.

There was, at the time of publication, no further information available from Armscor on its new board including how long they will serve.