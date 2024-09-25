Naval and UAV systems an STM focus at AAD 2024

Turkish company STM has highlighted its naval platforms and tactical mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, amongst others, at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition.

STM said it offers critical solutions in such areas as naval platforms, tactical mini UAV systems and cyber security. STM is a subsidiary of the Turkish Presidency of Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB).

STM was displaying mock-ups of Türkiye’s first national corvette project, the Ada Class MILGEM, Türkiye’s first national frigate, the İstif (I) Class Frigate, the STM-MPAC Multi-Purpose Attack Craft, and the Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker (PNFT). It was also presenting its STM500, a small-sized submarine.

STM showcased its tactical mini UAV systems in South Africa, including the KARGU (loitering munition), Türkiye’s first national attack UAV that has been exported to nearly 10 countries on three different continents to date; Mini UAV BOYGA with Mortar Payload, which was added to the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) inventory two years ago; and TOGAN, a surveillance and reconnaissance UAV.

For the Turkish Navy, STM modernised two Ay-Class submarines (Type 209/1200) in its role as main contractor, in 2015. Continuing its system procurement and platform integration activities as coordinator partner in the modernisation of four Preveze-class and four Gür Class submarines (Type 209/1400), STM has also been serving as the main contractor in the modernisation of the French-made Agosta 90B Khalid-class submarines owned by Pakistan. Deliveries of the first two submarines in the Agosta 90B Modernisation project have been completed, and STM is continuing modernisation work on the third submarine in Pakistan.

STM is also playing an important role in the construction of New-Type Submarines (Reis-Class-Type 214), which will be equipped with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system. It has completed the domestic production of ‘Section 50’ of the bow, which houses the torpedo tubes (main weapons), becoming one of the few countries in the world that can carry out such a task.

Also with regard to submarines, the pressure hull test production of the small-sized STM500 submarine started in June 2022, and STM’s research and development activities to develop an unmanned autonomous underwater vehicle are also underway.

STM has concluded multiple contracts with African countries, including for BOYGA UAVs, border security systems, and other equipment, and is looking to further expand its presence on the continent.