National, strategic event status for AAD

The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition was this year recognised by Cabinet as “a national event of strategic importance”.

The exhibition at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof in Centurion ran from 18 to 22 September and was number 12, dating back to 2000 when DEXSA (Defence Exhibition of SA) merged with Aviation Africa, first staged at what is now Lanseria International Airport in October 1975. With the exception of 2006, 2008 and 2010 when Cape Town’s AFB Ysterplaat hosted it while major earthworks, civil engineering and construction work was underway at the Centurion base, the SA Air Force (SAAF) “Centre of Transport Excellence” has and will remain AAD’s “home”.

Although it didn’t happen in the end, an announcement by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, that President Cyril Ramaphosa would officially open AAD 2024 boosted the exhibition’s status. The official opening was left to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga with the South African leader, also Commander-in-Chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), not disappointing and calling in on AAD for a walk around.

That he’s aware of the funding problems and austerity measures in the SANDF was illustrated when, on approaching the Peoples’ Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Xi’anY-20 Kunpeng airlifter, he told reporters he should have brought Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana with him.

The high-level recognition of AAD, Exhibition Director Nakedi Phasha said, extends beyond the aerospace and defence industries to its impact on the country socio-economically.

“Government backing,” she told defenceWeb, “following Cabinet discussions, will support AAD through enhanced logistics, security and policy alignment ensuring its success and long term sustainability”.

“As a national event, AAD will boost local industries and innovation, providing a platform for South African companies to showcase their technologies on a global stage. It will also contribute to job creation, economic growth and skills development, especially in key sectors like manufacturing, engineering, and technology.

“Internationally, AAD’s enhanced status increases its credibility and appeal for global partners, investors and exhibitors fostering stronger bilateral relations.”

Another positive from government’s acknowledgement of the exhibition places AAD at the forefront of national discussions on security, defence and industrial growth, “cementing its role in South Africa’s aerospace and defence capabilities agenda”.

As always, financial information including revenue generated by AAD remains confidential with Phasha saying “the event consistently performs well in terms of financial success, benefiting all stakeholders involved”.

Asked about partner and exhibitor contributions to the AAD Youth Development Programme (YDP) in the light of a pre-exhibition appeal for R3 million she told defenceWeb “internal policies and agreements govern specific financial contributions from AAD or its partners”. YDP, Phasha added, remains a key focus area for AAD and is on the receiving end of financial and non-financial resources.

The presence of a fire tender belonging to a private security company on standby next to a SAAF tender, Phasha said, was part of the “broader AAD contingency plan to ensure swift and efficient response in case of emergencies”.

Visitor numbers released after AAD show 35 000 plus tickets were sold for the air show with over 32 000 visitors entering the base over the weekend of 21/22 September.