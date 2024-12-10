Motshekga commits to defence industry lekgotla this financial year

More than two years on since a much-touted South African defence industry (SADI) lekgotla was scheduled and then postponed, it now appears the long-awaited gathering will take place before 31 March 2025.

Replying to one of the final Parliamentary questions before Parliament prorogued for the year, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga used information supplied by Acting Secretary for Defence (SecDef) Thobekile Gamede to answer a Democratic Alliance (DA) National Council of Province (NCOP) Member of Parliament (MP).

Dennis Ryder was informed the original SADI lekgotla dates could not be adhered to. This was because of an assessment by Motshekga’s predecessor Thandi Modise. The postponement is put down to two factors – the non-availability of “critical stakeholders” and “factors beyond the stakeholder’s control”.

On the credit side of the ledger, Gamede noted Motshekga “visited the defence industry and held engagement with their executives on 30 August” with “a promise” to schedule a defence industry indaba before the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

The defence industry call was part of a familiarisation tour of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), its four services as well as the Department of Military Veterans (DMV), Defence Force Service Council (DFSC) and Armscor.

Motshekga and her deputies – Richard Hlophe and Bantu Holomisa – met SADI representatives at Saab Grintek Defence in Centurion’s Highveld Techno Park. In addition to being briefed by Sandile Ndlovu, SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) Executive Director and Chairperson, the ministerial party interacted with AMD and SADI members including Sandock Austral Executive Chairman, Dr Mthobisi Zondi.