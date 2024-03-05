Milkor showcasing advanced defence solutions at Dimdex 2024

Milkor is presenting its latest military hardware at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex) this week, with the Milkor 380 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) headlining its display.

“Milkor’s participation at Dimdex 2024 underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding our global footprint while fostering strong ties with the esteemed Qatar end users,” said Armand Bodenstein, Milkor’s Business Development Director. “Our engagements with local stakeholders reflect our ongoing efforts to solidify our position as a premier partner for both the Qatar industry and local end users.”

At the heart of Milkor’s exhibition in Qatar lies the Milkor 380 scale model, featuring Halcon Desert Sting 16 glide weapons, and Thales FZ602 rocket launchers equipped with Thales FZ275 LG rockets. Boasting a payload capacity of up to 400 kg under the fuselage and 230 kg under each wing, the Milkor 380 is propelled by a turbocharged piston engine giving an endurance of 35 hours and a range exceeding 2 000 km. The Milkor 380 stands as the largest UAV ever designed, developed, and manufactured on the African continent.

Also being showcased at Dimdex 2024, which runs from 4 to 6 March, is Milkor’s array of 40 mm weapons systems and scale models featuring the Milkor IPC (Inshore Patrol Craft) and Milkor 4×4 armoured personnel carrier.

“Milkor’s proactive engagement in global defence exhibitions underscores its pivotal role in the international defence market. As it continues to innovate and forge partnerships on a global scale, Milkor remains the standard-bearer of South Africa’s technological supremacy in defence,” the company said.

Milkor exhibits at the world’s most important defence trade exhibitions, most recently the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia last month, and is the diamond sponsor for Africa’s most significant defence expo, Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024. This will take place in September in Pretoria.

“This sponsorship not only reaffirms Milkor’s dedication to propelling South African defence technology onto the global stage but also cements Milkor as a global market leader in the defence market,” the company said.

Evolving from its inception as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the 40 mm multiple grenade launcher, Milkor has expanded into UAVs, armoured land vehicles, and naval vessels. Its diverse product portfolio now ranges from single shot and six-shot grenade launchers to armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles, the Milkor IPC (Inshore Patrol Craft) and Milkor 4×4 Armoured Personnel Carrier.