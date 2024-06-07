Milkor announced as Diamond Sponsor for AAD 2024 Conference

Milkor, a leading name when it comes to defence solutions, is proud to announce it has secured the Diamond Sponsor position for the inaugural Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Conference that will take place during the upcoming AAD exhibition – Africa’s premier defence trade show.

AAD 2024 runs from 18 to 22 September, while the Conference will take place over the key trade days of 18 to 20 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion, forming an integral component of the exhibition.

Organised by defenceWeb, which will also be producing the Show Daily publication, the Conference promises to be a convergence of industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders from around the globe who will examine pressing topics in aerospace and defence. Milkor’s association as the diamond sponsor underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence within the defence sector.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Daniel du Plessis, Marketing and Communications Director at Milkor, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the AAD 2024 Conference as the diamond sponsor. This collaboration signifies our dedication to fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration within the defence community. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive advancements in defence technologies and solutions.”

The conference will feature three distinct themes over its duration:

• Conference Day One: Future Warfare (18th September 2024) – Exploring the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of warfare, from unmanned technology to cyber warfare.

• Conference Day Two: Maritime Security (19th September 2024) – Focusing on strategies, technologies, and partnerships aimed at enhancing maritime security across the globe, particularly in light of the resurgence of Somali piracy and Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

• Conference Day Three: South African Defence Industry Showcase Day (20th September 2024) – Highlighting the capabilities, achievements, and opportunities within South Africa’s defence industry, including world-leading innovative products, intellectual property, and partnership opportunities.

Milkor is also the Diamond Sponsor of AAD 2024 and will have a big presence at the exhibition. “AAD is the largest event showcasing the technologies developed by the South African Defence Industry (SADI). This event creates opportunities for companies to present and demonstrate their technologies to decision-makers and has been a large contributor to the success of defence and security solutions,” du Plessis said.

The company will be showcasing a wide range of its products at Waterkloof come September, notably its flagship Milkor 380 unmanned aerial vehicle – with an 18.6 metre wingspan, it is the largest such aircraft built in Africa. Milkor will also highlight its wide range of handheld 40 mm grenade launchers, 4×4 armoured personnel carrier, Milkor IPC (Inshore Patrol Craft), with some new additions to their naval and land portfolio to be announced during the show.

Milkor’s strong presence at AAD 2024 highlights its commitment to providing defence and security solutions locally and internationally while paving the way for economic growth, job creation and skills retention through local manufacture.

For those interested in participating as sponsors or speakers in the AAD 2024 Conference, please contact Angela Mace at defenceWeb Events via email at [email protected].