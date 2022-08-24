McKinsey Electronics to make its presence felt at AAD

McKinsey Electronics will be at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition and air show at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof from 21 to 25 September.

The global distributor of active, passive, optical, and electro-mechanical components as well as test and measurement equipment will focus on four dominant topics at AAD.

These are sharing experiences in circuit design and semi-conductor supply during the global chip shortage; discussing innovation in the tech industry, specifically for the aerospace and defence sector; enabling accessibility to military grade semi-conductors; and promoting sustainable solutions via the McKinsey Electronics green initiative.

AAD aims to continuously boost South African GDP (Gross Domestic Product) as it is regarded as a national asset. AAD allows participants to exchange experiences of challenges faced by the aerospace and defence sectors internationally and to discuss solutions to improve efficiency and fulfil demands during the chip shortage.

McKinsey Electronics will showcase sustainable solutions to empower tech manufacturers by presenting effective strategies for steady and fast supply of 100% genuine and traceable electronic components, while supporting the circuit redesign process.

On this, Toni Mourad, McKinsey regional sales director, said: “McKinsey Electronics attaches great importance to the aerospace and defence industry due to the key role it played in the evolution of the semi-conductor industry. From the MIMIC and MAFET programs with GaAs to GaN, defence organisations brought funding and applications enabling these compound semi-conductor technologies and other components in the supply chain to grow and mature”.

He added: “Defence spending in 2020 reached nearly $2 trillion despite supply challenges, and we expect it to reach $2.8 trillion by 2028.” He said further: “We are heavily committed to walk upstream during heavy chip shortage times.”







South Africa’s commitment to leading in the aerospace and defence industries is evident through AAD as it brings together the largest gathering of industry players and buyers in Africa. Additionally it provides a platform for dialogue and discourse on international defence, aerospace and related best practices, as well as creating a conducive environment for B2B networking.