MAVTECH’S Vehicle Auxiliary Control Systems (VACS) now in service with various international military operators

MAVTECH TECHNOLOGIES has over years designed, developed and supplied a long list of Vehicle Auxiliary Control Systems tailored to customers’ requests. These systems range from basic features such as air horns and steering wheel height adjustment locks to more complex Vehicle Drive Line Control Systems which include intelligent safety interlocking features. These features have been installed on a wide range of South African designed vehicles destined for the international market.

MAVTECH’S systems may be hard wired or controlled via CAN-Bus J1939 or as per customer-specific requirements. All individual control modules are rated at IP 68, allowing them to be mounted either inside or outside a vehicle.

Various solutions may be offered, all assembled as separate modules or incorporated into a single multi-system unit. Multi-system units may be extended to accommodate up to twelve electrical control outputs and 8 electrical signal inputs.

Driveline Control Module

Axle differential locks (4×4, 6×6, 8×8).

Transfer case lockup selection.

Transfer case high/low range gear selection.

Axle overpressure features for amphibious vehicles or vehicles subjected to deep water wading conditions.

Interlocks may include the monitoring of gearbox neutral position prior to allowing the selection of high/low ranges as well as an audible alarm of any differential lock selection above a prescribed vehicle speed.

Access Door and Hatch Control Modules

MAVTECH offers both pneumatic and hydraulic solutions, as per the requirement. Typically the hydraulic option caters for heavy rear door ramp-hatch controls. Pneumatic solutions are available for swing door requirements.

Blast and landmine locking features can be incorporated as an additional feature and linked to the driver’s console.

Generic Control Options

MAVTECH’S Vehicle Auxiliary Control Systems may cater for any of the following:

Riot vehicle scraper raising and lowering controls.

Riot vehicle window chemical dispersant features for the clearance of liquids or paints used by rioters to obscure a crew’s situational awareness.

Trailer emergency release via cab-controlled tow pintle.

Air brake charging feature which allows park brake release and serviceable air brakes as well as driveline gearbox neutral selection while recovering and towing unserviceable vehicles.

Main engine cooling fan damage protection system for exceptional deep wading operations

Driver steering wheel adjustment lock features.

Biological and chemical warfare seal control and monitoring features.

Raising of radio masts may also be interlocked, thus preventing untimely and un-authorized operations.

Monitoring of independent crew “stand-up hatches” prior to the arming of any remotely operated vehicle mounted gun systems, is also a feature already in use with various customers worldwide

Vehicles equipped with MAVTECH TECHNOLOGY systems include:







Husky route clearance and mine detection vehicle systems

RG31 family of armoured personnel carriers

South African Army G6 self-propelled Howitzer

RG12 riot control family of vehicles

Ginseng armoured personnel carrier

Arlan armoured personnel carrier

Mbombe family of vehicles

Puma family of vehicles

For more detail and personalized enquiries please contact our team at [email protected] or visit our website www.mavtechautomation.co.za