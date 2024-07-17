Many Countries adopt the Leopard1: Advanced Multiband Military SDR Radio for Tactical Missions

Windhoek, Namibia – 16 July 2024: Satcom (PTY) Ltd, a pioneer in tactical communication solutions, proudly highlights the Leopard1, an advanced multiband multirole military SDR radio that has proven itself by meeting the stringent requirements of modern tactical operations. Multiband radios offer real advantages to militaries, dramatically reducing operator training while using the same radio for all types of deployment, from Manpack to Mobile and Base. This standardisation extends to repair requirements, spare parts, and accessories, significantly lowering logistical challenges and simplifying inventory management.

The Leopard1 sets a new benchmark for versatility and reliability, providing seamless communication across HF, VHF, and UHF bands in one single package covering 1.6-512MHz. With a built-in tuner, modem, and GPS receiver, this compact yet durable radio ensures flexible operation in diverse environments. Advanced features, including Automatic Link Establishment (ALE), Frequency Hopping, One-Time-Pad (OTP) encryption and digital voice, guarantee secure and resilient communication channels.

“Innovation and reliability are at the core of Satcom’s mission,” said Gerhard Moorman, Sales Engineer at Satcom. “The Leopard1 represents a significant advancement in tactical communication technology, offering military and security forces a crucial tool for mission success, you cannot command a force without communication.”

Weighing just 3.2 kg and machined from a solid aluminium block, the Leopard1’s enclosure is polyester powder-coated to meet MIL-STD-810G specifications for durability and reliability. Its intuitive interface and user-friendly controls ensure ease of use for operators in the field.

The Leopard1 is configurable for portable, mobile, base, and repeater station applications, delivering up to 30Watt in HF, 18Watt in VHF-L, and 10Watt in VHF-H and UHF configurations. When combined with a Satcom power amplifier, such as the Wideband Afracal2, it extends operational reach and coverage with up to 125Watt output power.

About Satcom (PTY) Ltd:

Founded in 1991, Satcom (PTY) Ltd is a technology company specialising in secure and tactical communication solutions. With a strong focus on research and development, Satcom serves global markets with innovative products tailored for various deployment scenarios, ranging from man-portable units to complex network infrastructures.

For more information about Satcom and the Leopard1 radio, please visit [https://www.sat.com.na/product/leopard-1/].

Media Contact:

Satcom (PTY)

Tel: +264-61-374700

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.sat.com.na