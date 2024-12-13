Leading Minds Unite: Advisory Board Powers Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025

Join us at the Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025, hosted by defenceWeb and the South African Aerospace, Maritime & Defence Industries Association (AMD). The conference, taking place on 7 March at the CSIR, builds on the momentum of 2023’s success, with a sharper focus on fostering strategic collaborations to address pressing challenges in the defence sector.

What sets the 2025 conference apart is its exceptional Event Advisory Board, comprising distinguished leaders from diverse sectors. These experts will guide the conference agenda, ensuring insightful, impactful discussions that drive innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Advisory Board Highlights

The board’s unmatched expertise reflects the event’s commitment to advancing South Africa’s defence and security landscape. Members include:

Advocate Vasu Gounden: Founder and Executive Director, Accord – A globally respected leader in peace and security.

Wilhelm Janse van Rensburg: Research Fellow, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa; Defence Researcher, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa – Bringing deep insights into security research and governance.

James Kerr: Owner, Orion Consulting – A trusted adviser in the defence sector.

Dr. Moses B. Khanyile: Director, Centre for Military Studies (CEMIS), University of Stellenbosch – Renowned for his academic expertise in military science.

Kobus Marais: Independent Defence and Political Analyst; Former Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans – Offering a critical perspective on defence policy.

Sandile Ndlovu: CEO, South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries (AMD) Association – Spearheading innovation and collaboration in the industry.

Dr. Mthobisi Clyde Zondi: Executive Chair, Sandock Austral Group Holdings – A strategic thinker and industry leader.

The combined expertise of this team ensures a conference experience that is both forward-thinking and practical, addressing the most critical issues facing the industry today.

Organisers invite interested parties to participate by submitting papers, with the call for submissions closing on Friday, 17 January 2025. Proposals can be sent to Ros Hinchcliffe at [email protected]. Those interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact Robert Mace at [email protected] for more information.