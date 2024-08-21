Irene Arms showcases thermal sights at Sako & Tikka evening

One of the best perks of being a journalist covering defense and national security is the occasional invitation to test a few products. While I’ve always wanted to test drive the Badger IFV (looking at you, Denel), this month I got to tick something off my bucket list: shooting with a thermal optic at night.

On 07 August 2024, Irene Arms and Outdoor hosted a Sako and Tikka evening, featuring discounts on products from Sako, Tikka, and Hikmicro. As part of the event, Hikmicro’s new Alpex 4K day/night scope was raffled off, and attendees had the opportunity to test it out on some Tikka rifles in the 200m indoor range, with or without the lights. Naturally, we did.

The Alpex 4K is equipped with a 3840 x 2160 ultra-high-definition CMOS detector, which delivers an unprecedented level of image detail. The sight has a base magnification of 3.5x, with a field of view of 15.3m at 100m, and it is capable of magnification up to 14x. The OLED display provides a comfortable visual experience, and the adjustable F1.2-2.5 aperture enhances target recognition in all light conditions.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Alpex 4K even includes a ballistic calculator for long-range hunting, ensuring accurate shots at distances up to 1000m. While we only got to test it at 100m, it was incredibly easy to put shots on target, even in complete darkness. The sight boasts several image modes, such as white hot, black hot, and red-hot thermal imaging, allowing for easy target identification and contrast.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.