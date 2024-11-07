Informal housing negatively impacting on Gerotek testing facility

The value of Armscor vehicle testing subsidiary Gerotek on the far western outskirts of Pretoria could be at stake if nothing is done “to protect and restore its pride” a Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentarian maintains.

Maliyakhe Shelembe, one of the two-strong DA defence and military veterans’ team in the National Assembly (NA), raised concerns about the growth of “informal housing developments” around the military and commercial vehicle test centre by way of a Parliamentary question to Minister Angie Motshekga. The “developments”, he asserts, are due to the “exponential growth of informal housing” and “impact negatively on the competitive appeal of a world-class events venue capable of hosting elite local events”.

“Action has been taken with regards to insulating Gerotek from the occupation of land in its vicinity,” the Ministerial response notes initially ahead of listing some of these and finally putting the responsibility for the mushrooming shack and shanty towns at the door of what is now the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI). In its former guise as the Department of Public Works, Motshekga tells Shelembe, the occupied land is owned by DPWI and Armscor engaged with what was once called “government’s landlord” for many years without success.

“At some point DPW engaged that community, thereafter it became clear that DPW is not going to take action against the land occupation,” Motshekga’s response reads adding “Armscor then had to consider enhancements that enable co-existence between occupiers of the land and Armscor’s Gerotek facility”.

“Enhancement” to date has seen erection of a ClearVu fence from the Gerotek entrance gate toward WF Nkomo Street (previously Church Street Extension) to where the “land occupation” is on the test facility’s side. Additionally, the entire existing Gerotek perimeter fence was assessed with the aim of “enhancing” parts in the most cost-effective manner. A business case is expected to be tabled at an upcoming Executive Committee meeting the response has it without specifying whether it is Armscor’s or Gerotek’s. The business case should be tabled by the end of November at the latest.

Shelembe was further informed Armscor has investigated alternative access routes to “minimise the drive through occupied land”. Discussions and engagements with Sanral (SA National Roads Agency) regarding safe access for employees and clients on the feasibility of an alternative access road are ongoing. Once feasibility is “established”, budget considerations will be quantified and tabled for further consideration by what is termed the “relevant structures”.

In addition to its bread and butter business of vehicle evaluation and testing, Gerotek has a modern conference centre, restaurant and facilities for team-building and launch events.

