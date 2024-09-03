Industry interaction for Minister Motshekga at Saab Grintek Defence

The South African ministerial defence and military veterans familiarisation tour this week stopped in Centurion’s Highveld Techno-park where, in addition to a Saab Grintek Defence briefing, the top trio met senior SADI (South African defence industry) representatives.

Minister Angie Motshekga and her deputies Richard Hlophe and retired major general Bantu Holomisa with Acting Secretary for Defence Thobekile Gamede heard and saw what Saab Grintek Defence offers. This, according to Defence Corporate Communication’s Thando Ramasimong, includes development and manufacturing of integrated self-protection systems as well as equipping the national military machine with “the necessary defence material for combat or to be able to defend the country”.

The SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) had present its Executive Director Sandile Ndlovu, also acting chairperson. With him was Dr Mthobisi Zondi, Sandock Austral Executive Chairman, and other SADI executive members, including from Milkor and other companies.

Saab South Africa, through local footprint Saab Grintek Defence, manufactures and develops integrated electronic warfare self-protection systems for customers worldwide. The company offers electronic warfare, sensor technology, laser warning and training systems as well as avionics and security and support solutions. More than 30 different aircraft types in over 15 countries use the company’s IDAS (integrated defence aids suite) system. India is a major IDAS customer, with more than 200 systems installed on Indian Air Force and Army Dhruv helicopters since 2005.

Saab Grintek Defence also offers naval electronic warfare systems, including laser and radar warning sensors. Its products are exported around the world to, among others, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, NATO member states, and North Africa.

In South Africa Saab employs 350 plus people in its in Centurion and Cape Town offices.

As far as is known Minister Motshekga and her deputies have to date been briefed by SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha and his SA Air Force (SAAF) counterpart, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo. The ministerial threesome also called on the Hatfield, Pretoria, offices housing the Department of Military Veterans (DMV). Other scheduled stops include what are termed “critical divisions” with joint operations and logistics named before “engaging with soldiers on the ground” nationally according to the Department of Defence (DoD).