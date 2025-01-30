Impressive line-up of speakers set to lead discussions at Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference

With an outstanding line-up of expert speakers ranging from a deputy defence minister to serving senior members of the military – including the Chief of the SANDF, the Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security conference, set to take place on 7 March 2025 at the CSIR, will delve into critical topics such as defence policy, procurement, international cooperation, and technological advancements.

Organised by the Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association of South Africa (AMD), the conference will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions from leading figures from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), government, academia, and international defence experts.

Notable speakers include:

Major Gen. (Ret) Bantubonke Holomisa, Deputy Minister of Defence & Military Veterans, who will explore the potential of partnerships for the implementation of the Defence Review.

who will explore the potential of partnerships for the implementation of the Defence Review. Lt Gen F.M. Ramantswana, Chief of Staff, SANDF, will share insights on the SANDF’s view on PPPs and its funding needs to ensure readiness for current and future conflict scenarios.

will share insights on the SANDF’s view on PPPs and its funding needs to ensure readiness for current and future conflict scenarios. Dr Mthobisi Clyde Zondi, CEO of SanDock Austral Defence and Former Chief of Procurement, Department of Defence & Military Veterans , will discuss the new Treasury Regulations and their potential for simplifying the PPP contracting process in defence.

, will discuss the new Treasury Regulations and their potential for simplifying the PPP contracting process in defence. Dr Mike Masiapato, Commissioner & CEO of the Border Management Authority (BMA), will provide updates on the BMA’s progress with PPPs and the opportunities for further collaboration with the private sector.

The participation of General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the SANDF, has been confirmed. As the SANDF navigates a complex landscape marked by budget constraints and operational demands, Maphwanya’s leadership is pivotal in fostering innovative partnerships that can enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of defence operations.

The event will feature dynamic panel discussions with international experts such as Captain Atul Sapahia (Defence Attache for India), Colonel Christine Kuria (Defence Attache for Kenya), and Adv. Nandipha Ntsaluba (Lecturer, UNISA), offering valuable lessons from global defence partnerships.

Past and present senior government representatives Kobus Marais, Independent Defence and Political Analyst & Former DA Shadow Minister for Defence and Military Veterans, and Dr Wilhelm Janse van Rensburg, Research Fellow, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa & Defence Researcher, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, will take part in a discussion on how accountability and transparency can be strengthened within defence PPPs to protect public interest and enhance trust.

Further, experts like Advocate Vasu Gounden, Founder and Executive Director, Accord, and Prof. Francois Vreÿ, Research Coordinator: Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa (SIGLA), Faculty of Military Science, University of Stellenbosch, will discuss the role of PPPs in peacekeeping and maritime security respectively.

Attendees will also gain insights from academia, with speakers like Prof. Warren du Plessis (University of Pretoria) and Dr Moses B. Khanyile (University of Stellenbosch) shedding light on the pivotal role of academic partnerships in advancing defence technology.

This comprehensive agenda ensures that participants will leave with a deeper understanding of how public-private partnerships can drive innovation, enhance defence capabilities, and contribute to long-term national security.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of a transformative conversation shaping the future of South Africa’s defence sector.

