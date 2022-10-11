IFS Unleashed kicks off in Miami

Global cloud enterprise software company IFS has opened its bullish IFS Unleashed conference in Miami, Florida, after a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The company employs 5 000 people and serves over 10 000 customers, including in the aerospace and defence sector – its other industry sectors include energy utilities and resources, construction and engineering, manufacturing, service industries, and telecommunications.

Aerospace and defence customers include BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Saab, Air France-KLM and Southwest Airlines, amongst others. In the military sphere, the company analyses and looks at how it can optimise fleets and assets, especially from a maintenance perspective. For the aerospace industry, aircraft maintenance service providers performing third-party line maintenance and other customers that have aircraft requiring maintenance can reduce the time of aircraft maintenance work and shorten turnaround times with IFS solutions.

IFS has aerospace and defence representation across the globe, including South Africa, and has been looking to grow its business in Africa and South Africa in particular. In South Africa, IFS clients include Saab South Africa.

At IFS Unleashed, the company is showcasing its varied offerings, and sharing customer success stories with the 1 500-odd delegates attending the event, which runs from 10-14 October. Different conference streams cover the manufacturing, aerospace and defence, construction and engineering, service industries, energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors. Aerospace and defence topics range from the evolution of IFS aviation and maintenance software to a case study of shipbuilder Austal’s use of IFS solutions, a look at predictive engine maintenance, the transformation of commercial and defence maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and aviation sustainability.

IFS CEO Darren Roos explained that IFS dominates the market when it comes to Field Service Management (FSM) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), both of which feed into Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). With the tagline at the ‘Moment of Service’, IFS believes it helps customers be their best when it matters most.

IFS has been growing at a phenomenal rate, and in the 2021 financial year, its software revenue increased by 22%, while cloud revenue more than doubled (there are now more than 400 000 IFS Cloud users). For the third quarter of 2022, IFS saw a 26% year-on-year software revenue increase, and, according to Roos, the company continues to win bigger customers. “Our average deal size is going up; this is a function of the number of users and enterprises we are selling to.” He is confident IFS will generate $1 billion in revenue this year, with the majority coming from manufacturing businesses.

He said that the company’s aspiration is to be top of mind when customers are looking for a business to optimise assets. In the early days, IFS had to “fight tooth and nail” for every customer, but now it is number one in the global field service management and enterprise asset management sectors.

Earlier this year IFS noted that Gartner had listed it as the number one company in the enterprise asset management (EAM) sector by 2021 revenue. The company attributed its continued growth and success to its deep industry expertise, innovative and flexible IFS Cloud solution, and seamless integration across all its capabilities.







Guy Martin is in Miami as a guest of IFS.