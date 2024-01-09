HRH Ambassador Reema bint Bandar Al Saud is set to lead the Women in Defense Program at the World Defense Show 2024

HRH Ambassador Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, will spearhead the International Women in Defense program at World Defense Show 2024. Scheduled for February, the event, which is held under the auspices of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, aims to spotlight and amplify the role of women in the defense sector.

HRH Ambassador Reema emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering women’s contributions across all fields, particularly in defense and security. She highlighted the strides made under Saudi Vision 2030, which champions female empowerment and their broader inclusion in the Saudi workforce. These efforts have already paved the way for numerous success stories of women excelling in diverse roles.

Speaking about her role in the Women in Defense program, HRH the Ambassador shared that such initiatives generate global momentum, mirroring the Kingdom’s dedication to women’s empowerment. The Women in Defense program stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a unique platform to further these achievements.

The program will feature influential female leaders from around the world, celebrating their accomplishments, addressing challenges, and discussing their global impact in the defense sector. The pivotal role of women in global defense will be a central theme on the fourth day of the exhibition.

During the inaugural edition in 2022, HRH chaired the program, which saw participation from industry leaders like General Dynamics’ CEO, Ms. Phebe Novakovic, and Rolls-Royce North America’s former CEO, Ms. Marion Blakey.

About World Defense Show:

Founded by Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), WDS serves as the global stage for innovation and technological advancement in the defense industry across five key domains: air, land, sea, space and security. The second edition will take place between 4-8 February 2024 in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. The event, covering every sector and tier of the defense industry, will deliver networking programs with high-profile attendees, live air and ground displays of advanced defense solutions, and knowledge-sharing segments that will generate opportunities for local and global military industries sectors at the centre of the global supply chain. World Defense Show will be held in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s key leadership, international delegations and prominent industry decision makers from around the world. To learn more about the show, visit www.worlddefenseshow.com.

About General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI):

The founder of World Defense Show, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, is the regulator, enabler and licensor for the Kingdom’s military industry. GAMI is responsible for domestic defense sector development in line with KSA’s commitment to Vision 2030 and to localize 50 percent of domestic defense equipment and services expenditure by 2030.