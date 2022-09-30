Havelsan records a busy AAD 2022

Turkey’s Havelsan was kept busy with dozens of delegations visiting its stand at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 exhibition in Pretoria last week, where Turkey had a major presence.

The company said during the three trade days of the event (21-23 September), its booth was visited by 31 delegations from 17 different countries. Havelsan’s top management and business development team met with several delegations from a wide range of countries such as Botswana, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, and South Africa.

“Havelsan understands the growing importance of the geostrategic aspects and dynamics of the African continent in respect of natural resources and protecting sovereignty, integrity, economy and wealth of the various African nations. Havelsan through its holistic defence technologies is ready to provide its state-of-the-art products and offer smart solutions for every kind of challenge and threat faced by African security and armed forces,” the company said.

At AAD 2022, Havelsan showcased a range of land, sea and air solutions, including in the fields of C4ISR technologies, simulation, autonomous and platform management technologies, information and communication technologies and homeland security and cyber security.

Havelsan showcased its autonomous unmanned aerial, land and naval vehicles, including the Barkan (autonomous medium-class unmanned ground vehicle), Baha (unmanned aerial vehicle) and Sancar Sida (armed unmanned autonomous naval vehicle).







“Encouraged by the interest and high level visits from various African delegations during AAD, Havelsan will continue to seek every opportunity and focus on business development activities to establish collaborations to meet the security and safety needs of African countries in the coming period,” the company said.