Government puts its weight behind AAD 2024

South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, officially opened the twelfth edition of AAD on 18 September 2024, emphasising the event’s importance as a platform for international collaboration, innovation and trade.

Motshekga celebrated South Africa’s ability to host an international event of this magnitude, pointing out that AAD reinforces the country’s standing as a significant player in the global defence and aerospace sectors. She also noted the vital contribution of South Africa’s domestic defence industry, describing it as a strategic asset that supplies locally-made capabilities, aligning with the country’s broader civil development goals.

AAD, she said, provides a platform to showcase the nation’s aerospace and defence innovations, many of which serve both military and civilian purposes. She noted the significant potential of South Africa’s defence technology sector for international partnerships, particularly in areas like maintenance, repair and modernisation of military equipment.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Verterans, Bantu Holomisa, highlighted the significance of global collaboration and diplomacy in addressing modern security threats. He emphasised that the gathering is not about promoting war but about advancing safety, sovereignty and peace. The focus of AAD 2024 is on rapid technological advancements, especially drones, cyber defence and modern warfare tools, reflecting the changing landscape of defence strategies.

Holomisa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to reclaiming its role as a leader in military technology, with a focus on innovation and strategic investment. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring that advancements in the defence industry benefit social security, particularly for youth and disadvantaged communities. Furthermore, he acknowledged the role of technology in addressing climate change and natural disasters, highlighting its importance in rapid response scenarios. “We are here not as warmongers,” he said, “but as advocates for safety, sovereignty and peace.”

“The inclusion of hubs like the Drone Hub, the Energy Hub and the General Aviation Hub at AAD 2024 reflects the necessity of staying ahead of the curve,” Holomisa remarked.

Underscoring the importance of AAD, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa visited conducted a walkabout of the AAD trade and exhibition site, interacting with exhibitors and delegates.

Armscor CEO Solomzi Mbada expressed gratitude for the government’s endorsement of AAD as a national event. Mbada noted that the event’s success is framed as part of a broader mission to promote global peace and security, with a focus on skills development and collaboration with academic institutions for future advancements.