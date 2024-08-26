GC2T to showcase sovereign military capabilities at AAD 2024 Conference

Global Command and Control Technologies (GC2T) is set to make a significant impact at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Conference on 20 September 2024. Cobus Valentine, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Product Management, will deliver a key presentation focused on the vital role of sovereign military capabilities in strengthening local defence amidst global uncertainty.

Valentine’s presentation will underscore the importance of indigenous military solutions as global tensions continue to rise. In recent years, particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, GC2T has seen an increase in demand for its products and services. With many African nations seeking alternatives to military supplies no longer available from Ukraine or Russia, GC2T has emerged as a crucial player in the market.

A significant shift in GC2T’s business model has accompanied this increased demand. Valentine notes that the company now generates approximately 80% of its revenue from exports, reflecting a strategic pivot from its earlier focus on domestic sales.

Initially founded to serve the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), GC2T has evolved into a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) within South Africa, specializing in command-and-control solutions tailored to the African battlespace. Despite the budget constraints faced by the SANDF, GC2T has proactively invested in its own research and development, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological innovation in the defence sector.

Valentine’s presentation will also highlight the critical role that GC2T’s products play in enhancing military capabilities across the continent. Notably, the company’s flagship Chaka command and control systems have been adopted by several countries, demonstrating the effectiveness of locally developed solutions. Valentine emphasizes GC2T’s commitment to providing “made in Africa, for Africa” solutions.

With over four decades of experience in the C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers & Intelligence) domain, GC2T has transitioned from a product-focused to a solutions-based approach, catering to customers’ growing demand for integrated solutions with full life cycle support. As African nations increasingly invest in their military capabilities, GC2T’s focus on decision augmentation and enabled awareness is more relevant than ever.

In addition to its military offerings, GC2T is diversifying into commercial sectors, developing solutions for disaster management, border security, cyber security and urban surveillance. Valentine will touch upon these initiatives during his presentation, highlighting GC2T’s broadening scope and its potential to address a range of security challenges.

The AAD Conference offers an ideal platform for GC2T to showcase its advancements and foster partnerships with other industry stakeholders. By emphasizing the importance of sovereign military capabilities, Valentine aims to inspire confidence in local solutions that can effectively address the complex defence challenges posed by the modern world.

As GC2T leads the charge in providing innovative, indigenous solutions, the company is well-positioned to support the continent’s military forces in navigating the evolving landscape of global defence.

The AAD 2024 Conference, organized by defenceWeb and held alongside the biennial expo from 18–20 September, promises a comprehensive exploration of trends, innovations, and opportunities within the African defence and security sector. Day one will focus on Future Warfare, day two on the South African Defence Industry, and day three on Maritime Security.

For more information about the AAD 2024 Conference and to register for the event, please visit the AAD 2024 Conference website at AAD 2024 Conference.