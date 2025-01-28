GC²T Announced as Diamond Sponsor for Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025

The Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association of South Africa (AMD) and defenceWeb announce GC2T as the Diamond Sponsor for the Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security (PPP) Conference 2025. Taking place on 7 March 2025 at the CSIR in Pretoria, the conference will bring together key stakeholders from government, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and the private sector to explore the role of public-private partnerships in the defence and security landscape.

A key aspect of the conference will be the participation of Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Major General (Retired) Bantu Holomisa. With his experience in both military and political leadership, Holomisa’s insights will provide perspective on how strategic partnerships can address the challenges facing South Africa’s defence sector. His involvement reflects the government’s focus on fostering a collaborative environment for the defence sector.

Cobus Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Product Management at GC²T, stated: “At GC2T, we believe in the importance of collaboration to drive innovation and support South Africa’s defence capabilities. Public-private partnerships are necessary for addressing the challenges our industry faces, and we are committed to supporting this platform, which facilitates meaningful dialogue and practical solutions. By integrating technologies and tailored solutions, we aim to support the defence sector and contribute to national security and economic growth.”

Under the theme Empowering the Defence Sector through Public-Private Partnerships, the PPP Conference 2025 will provide a platform for leaders to discuss strategies, tackle industry challenges, and explore opportunities for job creation and economic development. The event builds on the 2023 conference, offering discussions, expert insights, and networking opportunities.

GC²T’s sponsorship highlights its focus on technological advancements and strategic collaboration. Known for delivering integrated solutions, GC2T provides defence and security stakeholders with tools that enhance decision-making and operational efficiency in demanding environments.

This conference, hosted by AMD in partnership with defenceWeb, is an event for South Africa’s defence and security community. For more information and to register, visit the conference website here.