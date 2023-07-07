Full programme for Aerospace Simulation and Training Symposium

Next week’s Aerospace Simulation and Training Symposium, under the theme Shaping the Future of Training and Innovation, promises a diverse range of topics presented by industry experts, with the final programme now finalised.

The primary objective of this symposium, which will be held on 10 and 11 July at the Innovation Hub in Pretoria, is to bring together the defence industry and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to create effective defence systems and solutions that will safeguard South Africa’s sovereignty.

After an opening address on day one by Sandock Austral’s Dr Mthobisi Clyde Zondi on the SA defence industry’s perspective on simulation and training, Chief of the South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo will share the Air Force’s mission and vision for the future. This sets the stage for a day of immersive discussions and presentations.

Thivash Moodley from TMI Simulation Solutions will present on how joint operations simulated training can enhance operational effectiveness while optimizing training budgets. This topic explores the importance of leveraging simulation technologies to improve training outcomes in a cost-efficient manner.

Reeshen Reddy from the CSIR will introduce the organization’s defence and security simulation and training capabilities, shedding light on the cutting-edge research and advancements in this field.

Other notable presentations on Day 1 include Lance Wellington from Incomar, who will discuss precise aerospace solutions, and Dr James Whitehead from Reutech Communications, who will provide an overview of the sovereign capabilities supported by Reutech within the local defence environment. Other speakers include Gian du Toit from Milkor, and Cobus Valentine from Global Command and Control Technologies, who will look at how constructive simulation can balance budget constraints and military modernisation in the SANDF.

The second day of the symposium starts off with Nothile Mpisi from The Innovation Hub exploring the theme of innovation and entrepreneurship, highlighting the role of Gauteng in fostering these activities.

Justin Witten from the SA National Space Agency (SANSA) will provide insights into the mission analysis and simulation capabilities of SANSA’s Concurrent Engineering & Design Facility (CDEF).

Gene Stoltz from the CSIR will discuss modelling and simulation for infrared and radio frequency systems, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies being developed in this domain.

Lucett Ramokgopa from Naledi 3D Factory will delve into the potential of virtual reality (VR) in Africa, emphasizing the need for locally driven VR solutions for the continent.

Other topics on day two include simulation, collaboration, and common toolsets, presented by Dave Viljoen from Cybicom Atlas Defence, as well as discussions on emerging 4IR technologies and immersive simulations from presenters working for Armiger, QP Drones Tech, and X-Reality Labs.

