Foundation stone laid for new Rheinmetall ammunition factory in Hungary

Hungary is building a new RDX plant in Varpalota and Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) is supplying the necessary plant technology. Rapid progress is being made, with the foundation stone recently laid for the new plant.

Rheinmetall said this week that ammunition for various systems will be produced in Varpalota by the joint venture Rheinmetall Hungary Munitions in cooperation with the Hungarian state. Production of 33 mm ammunition for the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle now being manufactured at the Rheinmetall plant in Zalaegerszeg is scheduled to start in 2024.

In a second phase, production capacity will be expanded and the product range widened to include other ammunition types.

Rheinmetall AG will then be able to produce ammunition for the Leopard 2 tank and PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer at the Varpalota plant. Both of these systems are used by the Hungarian Army. Part of the production is earmarked for the Hungarian armed forces, with some products destined for export.

Full production capacity will be reached in 2025. In addition, Rheinmetall also plans to conduct research and development in Varpalota, the company said.

The Group is thus systematically expanding its ammunition production capacity and recently announced the acquisition of Spanish ammunition maker Expal, which will double its manufacturing capacity in this domain. Rheinmetall also produces ammunition in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, South Africa, and Australia.

When it is complete, the factory in Várpalota will employ about 200 people. More workers will be needed as the plant grows.







Rheinmetall Denel Munition specialises in the development, design and manufacture of large and medium calibre ammunition as well as plant engineering. It has established ammunition filling plants in three dozen different countries over the last three decades.