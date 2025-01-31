First Incomar graduate development intake reports for duty

Headquartered in Centurion’s Highveld Techno Park, bespoke aerospace and defence company Incomar boosted its in-house skills when 20 graduates were added to its personnel strength.

The young men and women, selected from over 400 applicants, can be said to be the “first intake” of 20-year-old Incomar’s graduate development programme (GDP). Nineteen of the 20 were this week welcomed to the Incomar family by Chairman Johannes “Blokkies” Joubert; Chief Executive Lance Wellington; Chief Operating Officer Andrew Grey and Head of Graduate Development Loui du Plessis with insight and overview sessions over two days.

The newcomers heard from Wellington they are “crucial” to driving the company’s growth while Incomar is committed to their development and looks forward – with enthusiasm – to their contributions.

An induction programme along with occupational health and safety (OSH) and security briefings gave the new Incomar personnel a thorough grounding into policies, procedures and company values.

Day two kicked was kicked off by Joubert who emphasised the importance of the newcomers enjoying their time at Incomar in what he sees as long and fulfilling careers.

Then it was down to the nitty-gritty with laptop computers and essential IT (information technology) equipment issued along with IT security, system access and Incomar IT infrastructure briefing. This set the scene for graduates to meet their Incomar mentors for a question and answer session followed by a tour of the company’ Witch Hazel Avenue facilities.

“The GDP launch,” according to Incomar Human Resource Manager Nicola Subben, “marks the beginning of an exciting journey for these young professionals. Incomar is committed to nurturing their talent and equipping them with the skills and expertise needed for successful careers. We welcome our new graduates and look forward to seeing them grow and thrive in the Incomar family”.