Final agenda announced for UN Procurement Summit

Top officials from the United Nations’ supply chain division will be speaking at the UN Procurement Summit at the CSIR next week, including the Under Secretary for Operational Support.

The UN has 12 peacekeeping, nine special political and one support missions with military personnel or units across the world, with the majority in Africa. Its budget is over $6 billion and covers more than 66 000 military personnel, 7 600 police and 12 000 civilians drawn from 122 contributing countries. South African companies are well placed to tap into supplying this large market.

Atul Khare, the UN’s Under Secretary General for Operational Support, and Assistant Secretary General for Supply Chain Management, Christian Saunders, will be leading the Procurement Summit on 24 June.

They will be joined by Greg Kuchler – Chief of Information Technology Procurement – who will deliver a presentation on doing business with the United Nations. Kuchler will also unpack the UN tender process, and the presenters will provide attendees with tips on winning tenders.

After a lunch break, a UN team from New York will deliver a presentation on the UN’s aviation requirements. The UN mostly procures aviation services from South African companies and this is likely to increase due the war in Ukraine, which has effectively removed most Russian and Ukrainian aviation service providers from the market.

The UN officials are visiting South Africa as part of the sixth international Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium 2022, which runs from 21 to 24 June, also at the CSIR. As it is open only to UN member states and their representatives, the local industry will have a chance to interact with the UN at the Procurement Summit and associated exhibition.

To register to attend the UN Procurement Summit 2022, click here.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. If you would like to have a prominent role in this event and increase your brand exposure, please contact Robert Mace, [email protected]







You can also contact Robert should you be interested in securing a stand at the exhibition.