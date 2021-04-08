Egypt to host North Africa’s biggest defence exhibition

Egypt has announced it will be hosting the second edition of the Egypt Defence Exhibition (EDEX) between November and December of this year.

Held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El Sisi, the only tri-service (land, sea and air) defence exhibition in North Africa is set to be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, Cairo, from 29 November to 2 December 2021.

The exhibition is being organised by Clarion Events, and is held once every two years. It will showcase nearly 400 exhibiting companies from some 40 countries. With a high rate of visitor and exhibitor satisfaction reported from 2018s event, the event presents a unique opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the latest technology, equipment and systems across land, sea and air, organisers said.

In commenting on the 2018 event, Mark Ritson, Director of Campaign Communications at BAE Systems said, “It’s been a fabulous show for us; we didn’t realise how big and successful it would be.”

This year’s event is set to attract more than 30 000 visitors from 84 countries.

Clarion Events says it is continuously monitoring the latest public health and government advice in Egypt and carefully following their guidelines on minimizing the spread of COVID-19.







The first edition of EDEX took place in December 2018. It was next due to occur in 2020, but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Physical events have slowly started to resume, with the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) taking place successfully in Abu Dhabi in February.