Egypt and France explore co-production of military trucks

The Egyptian Ministry of State for Military Production has had discussions with Renault on future cooperation, including the co-production of military vehicles in Egypt.

The Ministry this week said a meeting took place between Renault representative in Egypt Maged el-Tarzi and Minister of State for Military Production, Mohamed Salah el Din Moustafa.

The minister said the meeting reflected the depth of relations between the two countries, adding that the two sides expounded the manufacturing, technical and technological capabilities of the ministry as well as the French company’s potential in producing military vehicles at Hulwan Company for Workshop Tools (Factory 999).

He added that co-operation between Egypt and France is deeply-rooted, citing the military and civilian deals that have been signed between the two sides in recent years. France has provided Egypt with a wide range of military hardware, including Rafale fighters, Gowind corvettes and Mistral landing helicopter docks (LHDs).







Egypt’s military has used Renault vehicles for a number of years, including Sherpa armoured personnel carriers, and Kerax 6×4 trucks. Over 1 500 Arquus (Renault Trucks Defence) vehicles are used by the Egyptian military, which has also developed a local version of the Sherpa 4×4 vehicle.