ECM Technologies appointed as South African distributor for GuS Periscopes

ECM Technologies have been appointed as the South African distributor for the United Kingdom’s GuS Periscopes Ltd, which supplies armoured vehicle periscopes and vision systems.

GuS Periscopes Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Germany’s GuS Glass + Safety GmbH, which has more than 40 years of experience in providing global armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) contractors and ministries of defence with vision safety solutions. GuS products are used by more than 40 armies worldwide.

GuS offers more than 400 different types of periscopes such as M-series, Wisp-series and special-series. The smallest GuS periscope measures just 50x2x20 mm, while the largest is 320 mm high, 1 000 mm wide and 110 mm deep. Clients can custom-design their own periscope, with a choice of housing, prism material and equipment such as laser filters, heating systems, blinds and displays – periscopes can be fitted with integrated display screens to show instrument, navigation and other data. GuS also designs, manufactures, and repairs episcopes and vision blocks for armoured vehicles.

As the South African distributor of GuS Periscopes, ECM Technologies will be seeking opportunities within the company’s existing customer base of armoured vehicle manufacturers.

ECM were last involved with the supply of vehicle periscopes over 35 years ago to the now legacy vehicles of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and, according to Managing Director Eric Milburn, are “excited to look for opportunities with new generation armoured vehicles as well as potential refurbishment business from existing fleets”.

Managing Director of GuS Periscopes, Anthony Caruana, added: “Gus Periscopes Ltd are excited by the prospect of working with ECM Technologies in the pursuit of opportunities in the South African market. We hope to leverage the ECM Technologies expansive network, reputation and extensive local knowledge to offer this market our world class engineered standard and bespoke Periscope, Episcope and Vision Block solutions.”

GuS Periscopes were recently awarded the contract to supply UK subcontrator WFEL with periscope and window systems for the Boxer vehicles on the UK Boxer MIV (Mechanised Infantry Vehicle) Programme. GuS Periscopes were chosen for this programme because of their mission-proven safety, durability and quality. This multi-million Pound contract with WFEL will run for 10 years.

The GuS Periscopes distributorship is the most recent addition to the ECM Technologies portfolio. In addition to optics and electro optics, ECM Technologies also specialises in CBRN defence solutions, EOD/C-IED (bomb disposal) equipment, tyres and runflat systems as well as modular steel bridging systems.