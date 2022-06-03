DSCC asks black veteran-owned companies to get registered

The Defence Sector Charter Council (DSCC) is calling on black-owned military veterans entities to register on the DSCC database as part of efforts to facilitate economic empowerment of black businesses in the South African defence industry.

The DSCC, amongst others, provides oversight over the implementation of the broad-based black economic empowerment in the SA defence industry as provided for in the Defence Sector Code (Code). To this end, the DSCC aims to create a database of black-owned military veterans’ entities to facilitate ease of identification of this designated group and to allow free flow of information on business opportunities or initiatives targeted for this group, it said in a notice.

Black-owned military veterans entities interested in participating in the economy through the defence industry value chain can apply for listing with the DSCC by submitting entity registration documents, a BBBEE affidavit, certified copies of the owners/shareholders/partners/members’ ID documents, tax clearance certificate, company profile and Military Veteran Verification Letter issued by the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) to [email protected]

The DSCC clarified that, in this context, a military veteran shall mean a veteran as defined in the Defence Sector Code of 12 April 2019.

It added the disclaimer that listing “shall not guarantee any allocation of business opportunity; however, it places the entity on a platform where it will be able to know about opportunities as they become available. In addition, listed entities will be visible and ready to be considered for relevant opportunities as they become available.”







Enquiries to the DSCC can be made at +27 12 428 3333