Dressing the military

Soldiers, firefighters, first responders and a plethora of others need specialised clothing, which is what Beck Trading is showing this week at AAD 2024.

“Our military and tactical apparel and accessories are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and functionality,” said Kevin Schroeder, Beck Trading CEO. “On display are combat boots—both leather and canvas, in full-length and officer styles — and military shoes, combat uniforms in different collar styles and materials, as well as soft shell jackets, thermal jackets, bush jackets, and officers’ jackets.”

He also mentioned Beck’s military ponchos, rubberised rain suits, balaclavas, mosquito nets, sleeping bags, ration packs, flight suits, and vests with magazine pouches.

“Seeing that numerous African delegations attend the show, we are confident of attracting their business,” he added. “We pride ourselves on being a comprehensive provider to Africa and beyond. We will tailor make any product to meet customer specific requirements.”

Testimony to the company’s customer focus and commitment is the Exporter of the Year award in Lesotho. Beck Trading’s export orders are primarily coming from the USA and various African countries. Its strong presence in these regions highlights the company’s global reach and the trust placed in its products.

However, Schroeder pointed out that the company is dedicated to serving diverse markets, providing high-quality military and tactical apparel and accessories that meet the specific needs and standards of international clients.

Being in a highly competitive industry, Beck Trading is focused on reinforcing its position as a market leader and to remain at the forefront of innovation to deliver exceptional value to customers.

“We are actively developing a range of new products to enhance our offerings and stay ahead of industry trends,” Schroeder pointed out. “Currently, we have 14 exciting new products in the planning stages, reflecting our commitment to meeting evolving customer needs. These innovations are designed to further elevate the quality, functionality, and performance of our apparel and accessories.”

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which Beck Trading continued production by implementing a robust safety plan, it now leads the market with an extensive range of personal protective equipment (PPE) products.

“Beck Trading has substantial production capacity and with our focus on on-time delivery, we can handle large orders while maintaining the highest standards of service and performance,” Schroeder concluded.