Detecting fire to immediately douse the flames

Pretoria-based ExploSpot Systems offers an exceptional and innovative solution to detect and suppress a fire in a vehicle or other confined spaces. Its autonomous high-pressure system can detect any hydrocarbon fire or explosion in under a second, thereby mitigating the risk of propagation, temperature increase and build-up of toxic gases.

According to chief executive Arend Späth, a high level of worker or asset protection can only be achieved if an explosion is suppressed within 100 milliseconds (a millisecond is one-thousandth of a second).

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Seeing that a combustion explosion develops rapidly in ten milliseconds, after which the temperature and pressure start to exceed human tolerance, the ExploSpot system has to kick in immediately.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.