Detecting fire to immediately douse the flames

Pretoria-based ExploSpot Systems offers an exceptional and innovative solution to detect and suppress a fire in a vehicle or other confined spaces. Its autonomous high-pressure system can detect any hydrocarbon fire or explosion in under a second, thereby mitigating the risk of propagation, temperature increase and build-up of toxic gases.
According to chief executive Arend Späth, a high level of worker or asset protection can only be achieved if an explosion is suppressed within 100 milliseconds (a millisecond is one-thousandth of a second).
Seeing that a combustion explosion develops rapidly in ten milliseconds, after which the temperature and pressure start to exceed human tolerance, the ExploSpot system has to kick in immediately.
